Wenger stays coy on future

Arsene Wenger’s 20th anniversary celebrations climax with a trip to Burnley on Sunday, but there are still questions over his future with Arsenal beyond the current campaign.

Wenger, 66, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners boss has refused to rule out the possibility of taking charge of England in the future following Sam Allardyce’s sudden departure from that role this week.

With Gareth Southgate appointed as England’s caretaker coach for the next four matches, there remains an opening the Frenchman could fill when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“Right now my priority is to do well here,” Wenger said when asked about the England situation.

“This has always been my club and if I am free one day, why not? I’m focused on my job right now.”

Wenger is aware it would be difficult to leave after such a long and successful spell in north London, which has included three Premier League titles and six F.A. Cups.

“I believe that this club is brave and that’s one of the good values of the club and we have shown through the years that we can have a good togetherness at the club and that is always the quality that came out through good and bad moments,” he said.

“I think I have one quality which is a passion for the game, and another quality is that I always have the desire to be better tomorrow than I was yesterday.

“If I look back, the way I manage today is not the same as it was five, 10, or 20 years ago. How long can I do? I don’t know.”