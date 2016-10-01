Huskies contain McCaffrey, hammer Cardinal at home

Jake Browning threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin added 100 yards rushing and two scores and No. 10 Washington overwhelmed No. 7 Stanford 44-6 on Friday night.

After months of hype surrounding a possible breakout performance for Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12), the Huskies showed they were ready for their return to the national stage.

And they did it emphatically, handing Stanford (3-1, 2-1) its worst loss since a 41-3 setback against Arizona State in 2007.

The Huskies raced to a 23-0 halftime lead, scored early in the second half and coasted to their biggest victory over an AP Top 10 team since beating No. 5 Southern California 31-0 in 1990. That game 26 years ago announced Washington as a national contender and the Huskies went on to share the national title a year later with Miami — taking the coaches’ version while Miami topped the AP media poll.

“We don’t get any trophies for winning tonight,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Browning was the leader of an efficient offense that scored on six of eight drives. He threw touchdown passes of 3 yards to Dante Pettis, 19 yards to John Ross and 3 yards to Aaron Fuller with 5:30 remaining. Browning was 15 of 21 and did not commit a turnover.

Equally important was Washington’s ability to establish a running game. The Huskies rushed for 214 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Stanford star Christian McCaffrey saw his Heisman Trophy aspirations hit a major speed bump. McCaffrey was held to 49 yards rushing on 12 carries, five catches for 30 yards and continued his streak of never scoring an offensive touchdown in a road game.

It was McCaffrey’s fewest yards rushing since 2014 at California when he had 19 yards on three carries.

Stanford’s only TD came late in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Ryan Burns to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t block well. We couldn’t run the ball. We couldn’t pass protect and we couldn’t complete passes with any consistency, particularly the first two and a half quarters,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “Just not the style of football that we can play and not as well as we can play.”

Burns was 15 of 22 for 151 yards, but Washington controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides. Stanford quarterbacks were sacked eight times, six in the first half. Stanford had allowed only four total sacks in the first three games combined.