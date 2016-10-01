Top pick Simmons injured

NBA

Ben Simmons has a broken bone in his right foot and its unknown how long the No. 1 overall pick will be sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was injured Friday during the final training camp scrimmage at Stockton University in New Jersey. The Sixers said Simmons rolled an ankle, and X-rays and an MRI revealed a fractured fifth metatarsal bone.

The Australian forward played at LSU last season. He missed time early during his stay with the Tigers while waiting for an ankle injury to heal, and also left an NBA Summer League contest in July after suffering cramps in both legs.

Simmons’ injury is the latest blow to a franchise that has been beset in recent years by injuries to their players. Joel Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, has yet to play because of surgeries on his right foot. Nerlens Noel missed his rookie year in 2013 with a torn ACL. Jahlil Okafor had his rookie season cut short with season-ending knee surgery on his right knee. He sat out practices this week because he still experienced soreness in the knee.

It’s become a bit of a theme in Philly the last few seasons, ending with last season’s 10-72 mark that earned them the No. 1 pick.

Simmons became an instant fan favorite before he ever played a game and expectations were high that he was the cornerstone player that could eventually help turn the Sixers into playoff contenders.

“It means a lot, just to see people wearing my jersey around Philly, it’s kind of weird,” he said this week. “I’m just looking forward to hopefully giving back to Philly.”

He’ll have to wait.

Simmons was scheduled to start for the Sixers in their preseason opener Tuesday against Boston. Simmons, the 208-cm, 113-kg forward out of LSU, was Philadelphia’s first No. 1 pick since they drafted Allen Iverson in 1996. He led the Sixers to their last NBA Finals appearance in 2001.

Coach Brett Brown planned to use Simmons all over the court, even at point guard. He impressed his teammates in training camp.

“I never played with somebody,” like him, forward Dario Saric said at training camp. “Everybody puts pressure on him but I think he’ll handle this.”

Simmons averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, the only SEC player ever to finish in the top five in all three categories.