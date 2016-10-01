Bumgarner gives Giants big boost

MLB

Giants 9

Dodgers 3

Madison Bumgarner wants another even-year World Series championship. That’s what drives him, not the milestones and accolades he piles up along the way.

Bumgarner lined a key two-run double in the sixth and emphatically pumped his arms while yelling in celebration at second base, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Friday night to maintain their slim lead for the second NL wild card.

Brandon Belt added a three-run homer in the seven-run inning and Bumgarner (15-9) beat the Dodgers for the first time in seven starts since May 21, 2015. It was win No. 100 of his career.

“That’s a special thing getting the opportunity to do that,” he said. “There’s a lot more at stake.”

The Mets stayed one game ahead of the Giants for the top wild card, while San Francisco remained a game up on St. Louis for the second spot.

Angel Pagan might have made the play of the night — without his glove or bat. He body-slammed a male fan in the left field grass during the fourth inning after he ran onto the field offering white paper flowers. Pagan realized he had to do something to slow the man down, unsure whether there was any motive to harm a player.

“I was just trying to protect myself and protect my teammates. The guy was getting closed to my teammates,” Pagan said. “I guess it was very explosive. Us athletes, we’ve got that kind of strength. . . . It worked.”

Buster Posey earlier shoved the man to the ground. Pagan, who held the man down until security reached him, received a roaring ovation from the sellout crowd when the half-inning ended and tipped his cap.

“That’s just weird. Any time somebody comes on the field you’re a little bit uneasy,” Posey said. “He probably should’ve been charged with a flop.”

Once Rich Hill left the game, San Francisco pounced against Brandon McCarthy (2-3).

Pinch hitter Conor Gillaspie started things in the sixth with a go-ahead two-run double, and pinch hitter Denard Span’s RBI single chased McCarthy before he retired a batter. He had a walk followed by five straight hits.

“They just hit everything I threw,” McCarthy said. “I’m angry but other than that it was so fast and so violent that I don’t really know what kind of emotions to take from it.”

Bumgarner stopped a four-start winless stretch, allowing three runs and eight hits in 7⅓ innings. He had been 0-4 in his previous six starts against Los Angeles, 0-2 this season.

Kike Hernandez hit a go-ahead single off Bumgarner in the sixth, but the Giants answered big with the bats.

Hill allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. He pitched for the first time since Sept. 20 also against the Giants after the Dodgers skipped his last turn as a precaution because he has dealt with blisters on his pitching hand this season.

Mets 5, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Jay Bruce homered for the third straight game and drove in three runs, Robert Gsellman threw six sharp innings and New York moved closer to securing a wild-card berth by beating the Phillies.

Cardinals 7, Pirates 0

In St. Louis, Carlos Martinez pitched seven sharp innings, Matt Holliday hit an emotional home run and the Cardinals stayed in the middle of the NL wild-card race.

Cubs 7, Reds 3

In Cincinnati, Ben Zobrist homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Chicago beat the Reds.

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 3

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings each hit a two-run home run and Arizona opened its final series of a disappointing season with a win over San Diego.

Marlins 7, Nationals 4

In Washington, Christian Yelich homered for Miami, and Dee Gordon’s infield single in the sixth inning scored the go-ahead run.

Rockies 4, Brewers 1

In Denver, Nolan Arenado hit his NL-leading 41st homer for Colorado, and Chad Bettis pitched effectively into the seventh inning.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Rangers 3, Rays 1

In Arlington, Texas, Rangers hurler Yu Darvish looked playoff-ready with a season-high 12 strikeouts in six innings, and Texas clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Rangers have the tiebreakers over fellow contenders Boston and Cleveland. The AL owns home-field advantage in the World Series thanks to its win in the All-Star Game.

Darvish (7-5) allowed one run and three hits.

Orioles 8, Yankees 1

In New York, Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 47th home run, and Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones also went deep in a six-run fifth inning.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

In Boston, David Ortiz hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning in the hosts’ triumph over Toronto.

Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara worked one scoreless inning in relief, allowing a hit and walking one batter.

White Sox 7, Twins 3

In Chicago, Carlos Rodon tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters and Tim Anderson had three hits to help the White Sox hand the Twins their 103rd loss — the most since the franchise moved to Minnesota.

Indians 7, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Ryan Merritt retired his final 13 batters while pitching five strong innings in his first big league start and Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer for Cleveland.

Angels 7, Astros 1

In Anaheim, Jefry Marte homered and scored twice and Daniel Wright earned his first major league victory to help Los Angeles rout Houston.

Mariners 5, Athletics 1

In Seattle, Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Taijuan Walker pitched six effective innings and the Mariners moved within one game of the second AL wild-card spot.

Seattle’s Norichika Aoki went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

INTERLEAGUE

Tigers 6, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs, Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton also connected and Detroit moved up in the playoff race, beating the Braves.