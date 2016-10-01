Iwasada tosses seven scoreless innings as Tigers finish season with seven straight wins

Yuta Iwasada reached double figures in wins for the first time as the Hanshin Tigers defeated the Yomiuri Giants 6-0 for their seventh straight victory on Saturday in the Central League.

Iwasada (10-9), who won once in each of his first two seasons, won his fifth straight start after holding Yomiuri to six hits and no walks, striking out six over seven innings. The lefty pitched out of two early jams and had a three-run lead after two innings at Koshien Stadium in the teams’ season finale.

Fumiya Hojo led off with a single and Fumihito Haraguchi doubled with two outs in the first inning before Mauro Gomez singled both home off Kan Otake (6-6). Hojo hit a sacrifice fly in the second after two no-out singles and a sacrifice bunt by Iwasada.

Otake lasted four innings, allowing the three runs on six hits and a walk, while fanning four. Yomiuri’s third pitcher, Hayato Takagi, gave up three runs in two innings.

Hiroki Uemoto doubled in pinch hitter Kosuke Fukudome and Hojo in the seventh, and Fukudome stayed in the game and delivered an eighth-inning sac fly.

The Giants, who will host the first stage of the CL Climax Series starting next Saturday, finished their regular season with three straight losses.

Carp 3, Swallows 1

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, CL champion Hiroshima won the league’s last regular-season game thanks to seven strong innings from Hiroki Kuroda (10-8), who held Tokyo Yakult to a run over seven innings.

Kuroda reached double figures in wins for the eighth time with the Carp.

Kuroda also led off Hiroshima’s three-run sixth with a single. He scored on Brad Eldred’s RBI single and Ryuhei Matsuyama’s two-run double broke the 1-1 tie.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 8, Buffaloes 1

At Sendai’s Kobo Stadium, Tomohiro Anraku (3-5) held Orix to a run over eight innings, and Carlos Peguero broke a 1-1 tie in the third with an RBI single for Tonoku Rakuten before blasting a two-run homer in the seventh.