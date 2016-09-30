Kvitova whips Halep to book spot in Wuhan Open final

Former champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic overpowered fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the final of the Wuhan Open.

Kvitova hit four aces and saved all three break points she faced to set up a final with Dominika Cibulkova. Cibulkova outlasted Svetlana Kuznetsova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kvitova, who ousted reigning No.1 Angelique Kerber in the third round, will be bidding for her first title of the year in Saturday’s final. She won the inaugural Wuhan Open in 2014.

Cibulkova is seeking her third title of the year following wins in Eastbourne and Katowice.

In reaching her fifth final of the season, Cibulkova guaranteed herself a return to the top 10 and boosted her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Singapore.