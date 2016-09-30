Green shines as Bengals smother Dolphins

For most of the game, A.J. Green piled up more yards than the entire Miami Dolphins offense in a virtuoso performance. As an encore, he thrilled the crowd by juggling some Florida citrus.

The Bengals receiver followed his disappointing game with a dominating one — 173 yards and a touchdown — and a Cincinnati defense that was inspired by Vontaze Burfict’s return clamped down on the Dolphins for a 22-7 victory Thursday night.

The Bengals (2-2) rebounded from a 29-17 home loss to Denver on Sunday with a solid all-around game against a depleted team.

Green led the way, beating the Dolphins (1-3) on every type of route. He was upset with himself after he dropped a pivotal third-down pass and failed to make an impact against the Broncos.

“I hold myself to a very high standard,” said Green, who had 10 catches. “I know what I’m capable of. Last week I didn’t perform to that level. I had to refocus on a short week.”

During the first three quarters, Green had 166 yards on catches while Miami had 152 total yards. The Bengals’ season-long problem of stalling out near the goal line forced them to settle for Mike Nugent’s season-high five field goals.

Afterward, Green and Andy Dalton appeared on the postgame show, and the receiver entertained the dozens of Bengals fans who stayed around by smoothly juggling three oranges at the interview desk.

“Any time he was one-on-one, he was able to make the play,” Dalton said.

The Dolphins were missing four starting offensive linemen, two linebackers, running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron. They had one big play — Ryan Tannehill threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills — but couldn’t do anything else on offense.

“We’ve got to get it fixed and quick, and by that I mean Monday,” Tannehill said. “We’re kind of in a dark spot right now. It’s squarely on our shoulders.”

The Bengals’ defense expected to get a lift from Burfict’s return. The volatile linebacker was suspended by the NFL for the first three games because of his illegal hits. He got a loud ovation when he ran onto the field during introductions wearing a baseball cap. Burfict knocked down a pass and had three tackles.

“He’s amazing,” end Carlos Dunlap said. “Did you see the plays he made? Those aren’t plays you can coach. He came off his couch and played great. It’s good to have him back.”

Mostly, it was Green’s show. He caught a 51-yard pass off Dalton’s scramble in the first half, and had a 43-yard catch that set up another field goal in the third quarter for a 19-7 lead.

Watt done for season

A person familiar with J.J. Watt’s condition says the Houston Texans’ star defensive lineman had back surgery Thursday and it is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The person spoke to AP on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the surgery.

Watt was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday with a back injury.

It’s his second back surgery in two months after he missed training camp and Houston’s four preseason games after surgery in July to repair a herniated disk. He started each of the team’s three regular-season games and was hurt again last Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Watt, who has won Defensive Player of the Year for the past two seasons, will miss a game for the first time in his career Sunday after starting 83 straight games since he was drafted in the first round in 2011.

The news was first reported by ESPN.