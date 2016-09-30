Blown call costly for Reds

There was no dispute the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn’t have won on Yadier Molina’s double.

But they did — because by the time Cincinnati figured out what happened, it was too late.

A game with playoff implications turned on a missed call Thursday night when Molina got credit for a winning double with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Reds 4-3.

“I just kept my head down and kept running,” Molina said. “I didn’t really hear or see anything.”

St. Louis is one game behind San Francisco for the second NL wild-card spot. Each team has three games left.

Matt Carpenter drew a one-out walk from Blake Wood (6-5). With two outs, Molina’s one-hop hit clearly bounced off a sign above the left-field wall and caromed back into play.

Carpenter kept running and scored from first. It should have been a ground-rule double, putting Carpenter on third.

Instead, the Cardinals celebrated.

Reds manager Bryan Price ran after the umpires to argue. He said he was later told he had 10 seconds after Carpenter scored to appeal for a replay.

“It’s a terrible rule,” Price said. “I mean that’s ridiculous.”

The Cardinals hurried their on-field party and zipped to the clubhouse while the Reds milled around on the field waiting for something to happen.

Crew chief and plate umpire Bill Miller said he felt he gave the Reds enough time to ask for a replay.

“In this situation, Bryan Price did not come up to the top step,” Miller told a pool reporter. “I looked into the Cincinnati dugout and Bryan Price made no eye contact with me whatsoever. And then after 30 seconds, he finally realized somebody must have told him what had happened and we were walking off the field.”

There is no disputing that the ball hit the sign, which is considered out of play and a ground rule double should have been called.

Reds left fielder Adam Duvall said the ball “definitely hit the sign.”

“I saw it. I heard it. There’s a gap in between the sign and the fence. I wasn’t sure if it was in play or not,” he said.

Duvall retrieved the ball and made a relay home.

“I’m not blaming the umpires. I’m blaming the system,” Price said. “You couldn’t hear anything. And then all of a sudden, someone is screaming, ‘the ball hit the top of the back wall.’ Which would have made it a ground-rule double.”

Giants 7, Rockies 2

In San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched seven uneven innings for his 18th win and the Giants topped Colorado, setting up a wild race to the finish for the NL wild card.

Dodgers 9, Padres 4

In San Diego, Joc Pederson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and NL West champion Los Angeles avoided a three-game sweep.

Nationals 5, Diamondbacks 3

In Washington, Wilmer Difo hit his first major league homer, and Pedro Severino his second, helping the NL East champion Nationals move closer to clinching home-field advantage for their NL Division Series.

Cubs 1, Pirates 1 (6)

In Pittsburgh, Chicago and the Pirates recorded the first tie game in the major leagues since 2005 when rain forced them to stop in the sixth.

The Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki went 1-for-2, smacking a double.

Braves 5, Phillies 2

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman’s 30-game hitting streak ended when he struck out in the eighth, but the Braves later scored four runs off Philadelphia closer Jeanmar Gomez.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Ubaldo Jimenez and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and Baltimore beat the Blue Jays, moving into a tie with Toronto in the AL wild card race with three games remaining.

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

In Seattle, struggling Mike Zunino delivered the go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Mariners stayed on the edge of the AL wild card chase.

Seattle’s Norichika Aoki had two hits in four at-bats.

Yankees 5, Red Sox 1

In New York, the Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention despite finishing off a three-game sweep of AL East champion Boston.

Twins 7, Royals 6

In Kansas City, Byron Buxton tripled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice as Minnesota beat the Royals.

Rays 5, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Chris Archer overcame a shaky seventh inning to avoid becoming the majors’ first 20-game loser since 2003 and lead Tampa Bay.

Indians at Tigers — ppd.