Halilhodzic brushes aside criticism, names 26-man squad

Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic on Thursday shot back at critics who accuse him of making excuses for his team’s poor start to its World Cup final qualifying campaign as he named a 26-strong squad for next month’s games against Iraq and Australia.

Japan lost at home to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month and while it beat Thailand to slightly right the ship, the unexpected defeat has left it third in the group behind Australia, which it will face on Oct. 11, and Saudi Arabia.

As Halilhodzic went at length to explain his selection, which included one first-time call-up in Kashima Antlers midfielder Ryota Nagaki, a reporter said the Bosnian was making excuses in blaming the tight schedule and long flights from Europe during the international window as reasons that made his job difficult.

Halilhodzic did not take the remarks very well, snapping back at the journalist, “Are you even qualified to make an opinion like that? I beg to differ that I am making excuses.

“I have been fully committed to this project with Japan from the very first day, the day I signed the contract. I have confidence in (Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima) and had confidence in the former president (Kuniya Daini), who brought me on board. They know how I’m running the team in detail.”

He added: “Maybe you should learn the game a bit. If you see where the team was before I got here and where it is now, there is a major difference, especially in attack. I am setting high goals for this team, which is to improve us to a point where we can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best teams.

“But the reality is, we do not have a whole lot of time to train. It’s a fact I’m stating, not an excuse. I don’t mind people disagreeing with me. You can continue with your sarcasm, though.”

Halilhodzic admitted he may have overworked the players the day before the United Arab Emirates game.

“Maybe I worked them too hard on the Tuesday before. It’s something I’ll have to keep in mind this time,” he said. “I have to decide how much tactics to work on but I want to do as much as I can. I want everyone to know everything.”

Japan host Iraq five days before playing the Socceroos, a game it cannot afford to lose after the setback against the United Arab Emirates. Halilhodzic is particularly counting on veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima who he has recalled for what will be two tests of Japan’s mettle.

“I need Eiji to be a special presence in the squad,” Halilhodzic said of Kawashima, who now plays for French club Metz. “He is vocal, is a leader and has lots of experience. He brings a lot to the team. I cannot guarantee he will play, but his presence alone will be important to us.”

The squad:

GK: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Shusaku Nishikawa (Urawa Reds), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka)

DF: Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa), Masato Morishige (FC Tokyo), Yuichi Maruyama (Tokyo), Kosuke Ota (Vitesse Arnhem), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Olympique Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburger SV), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

MF: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yosuke Kashiwagi (Urawa), Ryota Nagaki (Kashima), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hiroshi Kiyotake (Sevilla), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

FW: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City), Keisuke Honda (AC Milan), Yu Kobayashi (Kawasaki Frontale), Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin), Takashi Usami (Augsburg), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz), Takuma Asano (Stuttgart)