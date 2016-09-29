Beckham provides support to quake-hit Kumamoto U-16 players

David Beckham handed out signed soccer balls Thursday to the players of an under-16 select team from Kumamoto Prefecture, which was hit by two huge earthquakes in April that took the lives of 50 people.

Beckham, who captained England during the 2002 World Cup campaign in Japan, watched Kumamoto U-16’s take on a university team in a five-a-side match at a charity event in Tokyo.

The 41-year-old former soccer superstar said it was a tough time for the players but wished them well, adding he was surprised by the high quality of play on show.

“Everyone was fired up to put on a good display in front of Mr. Beckham,” said Hayato Fukushima, captain of the Kumamoto side that will compete at the national athletics meet next month in Iwate Prefecture.

“We’d like to win as many games so we can deliver good news (to Kumamoto),” he added.