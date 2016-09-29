Allardyce admits to ‘judgment’ error in England farce

Sam Allardyce admitted an “error of judgment” on Wednesday after his one-game career as England manager came to a humiliating end following controversial comments made to undercover reporters.

“Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that,” Allardyce told reporters outside his home in Bolton, northwest England.

“I think that on reflection it was a silly thing to do,” he said. “But just to let everybody know, I sort of helped out what was somebody I had known for 30 years (agent Scott McGarvey).

“Unfortunately it was an error of judgment on my behalf and I’ve paid the consequences,” he added the morning after he was forced out following a mere 67 days in charge of England.

Meanwhile, amid reports he had a received a £1 million ($1.3 million) payoff, Allardyce refused to rule out a future role in soccer.

“Who knows? We’ll wait and see,” he said.

Allardyce’s England reign was sensationally brought to a close on Tuesday as he paid the price for indiscreetly talking with undercover Daily Telegraph reporters posing as Far East businessmen.

The 61-year-old was secretly filmed giving advice on how to circumnavigate transfer rules and mocking his England predecessor Roy Hodgson.

Allardyce, appointed England manager in July on a £3 million ($3.9 million)-a-year contract, also agreed to travel to Singapore and Hong Kong as an ambassador for their fictitious firm for a fee of £400,000.

Allardyce and the governing Football Association agreed his position was untenable.

The Telegraph investigation has also alleged eight unnamed managers with Premier League experience took bribes for the transfers of players during secretly filmed interviews.

Britain’s sports minister, Tracey Crouch, said Wednesday: “The recent allegations concerning English football are very concerning and we will be discussing the matter with the football authorities.”

Those authorities — the Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League — issued a brief joint statement later Wednesday insisting they were serious about stomping out corruption from the game.

“English football takes the governance of the game extremely seriously with integrity being of paramount importance,” the statement said.

“Any substantive allegations will be investigated with the full force of the rules at our disposal, which are wide-ranging and well-developed.

“In addition, should we find any evidence of criminality we would inform and seek the support of the appropriate statutory authorities.”

Manchester City held

Geneva AP

In a fiercely competitive Champions League round on Wednesday, the 100 percent winning records of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti with their new clubs finally came to an end.

Guardiola’s Manchester City trailed three times at Celtic, leveled each time and finished strongly before having to settle for a 3-3 draw. The coach’s winning streak to start the season ended at 10 matches.

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner as a coach, had won his first eight games at Bayern Munich, but saw his side lose 1-0 at Atletico Madrid.