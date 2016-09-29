Red Sox wrap up AL East division crown

Even though they let a win get away Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox locked up something more important. And as far as they were concerned, an AL East title was certainly worth celebrating.

Boston clinched the division championship despite wasting a three-run lead in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. David Ortiz and the Red Sox, who last weekend secured at least a wild-card spot in the playoffs, were assured the crown when Baltimore rallied for a 3-2 win at second-place Toronto nearly 30 minutes before New York completed its comeback against Craig Kimbrel (2-5) and Joe Kelly.

“In the end, the one inning, it doesn’t take away from 158 games played to date. They should be extremely proud for winning a very, very difficult division,” manager John Farrell said.

Though the final score in Toronto was posted on the out-of-town scoreboard for all to see, the Red Sox hardly seemed to notice as players draped their arms over the dugout railing and rooted for Kimbrel in the ninth.

After winning their eighth AL East title, the Red Sox will open their postseason schedule Oct. 6 seeking a second World Series championship in four years.

“It’s only the beginning. We have to keep pushing,” first baseman Hanley Ramirez said.

Mark Teixeira’s two-out grand slam off Kelly won it for the Yankees, costing Clay Buchholz a win after he allowed just an infield single in six shutout innings.

Boston reliever Koji Uehara threw a scoreless eighth inning for his 17th hold. He walked one and struck out one.

“Today’s game is over and done with so we can forget about it,” Uehara said. “The toughest part of the season was when I was hurt, but I managed to come back thanks to the trainers.

“We’re No. 1, and we have to keep at it the rest of the way.”

Red Sox pitcher Junichi Tazawa said, “It’s great to soak up the champagne.”

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Kim Hyun-soo hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth off Roberto Osuna as Baltimore beat the hosts and moved within one game of the AL wild-card-leading Blue Jays.

Mariners 12, Astros 4

In Houston, Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the first, and Seattle beat the Astros.

The Mariners’ Norichika Aoki went 2-for-3, scored twice and walked once.

Tigers 6, Indians 3 (5)

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, moments before the game was halted for good.

White Sox 1, Rays 0

In Chicago, Todd Frazier slugged his 40th home run and Miguel Gonzalez waited out a rain delay to throw 8⅓ dominant innings.

Royals 5, Twins 2

In Kansas City, Kendrys Morales and Alex Gordon keyed an eighth-inning rally and the Royals topped Minnesota.

Angels 8, Athletics 6

In Anaheim, Kole Calhoun homered, Alex Meyer earned his second major league win and Los Angeles held off a late rally from Oakland to sweep the three-game series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pirates 8, Cubs 4

In Pittsburgh, John Jaso hit for the cycle and drove in five runs.

The Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki went 0-for-1.

Mets 5, Marlins 2

In Miami, Jay Bruce hit his 32nd home run, James Loney also homered and New York helped its NL wild-card chances by beating the hosts.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flied out in the seventh.

Rockies 2, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Jeff Samardzija gave the hosts a chance to grab momentum after a big offensive outburst a night earlier, but the playoff-hopeful Giants wasted it with a costly dud.

Reds 2, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Adam Duvall’s two-run single was all Cincinnati needed to beat St. Louis.

D-Backs 3, Nationals 0 (5)

In Washington, Shelby Miller threw five shutout innings, Jean Segura had three hits to reach 200 for the season and Arizona beat the Nationals in a rain-shortened game.

Braves 12, Phillies 2

In Atlanta, Matt Kemp smacked a two-run homer, Daniel Castro had three RBIs and Dansby Swanson also drove in two runs, leading the Braves past Philadelphia.

Padres 6, Dodgers 5

In San Diego, Padres rookie Hunter Renfroe hit the first home run in Petco Park history to land on the roof of the brick warehouse in the left-field corner and drove in four runs.

INTERLEAGUE

Rangers 8, Brewers 5

In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Gomez belted a three-run homer in the eighth and the AL-leading Rangers topped Milwaukee.