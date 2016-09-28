Maeda takes loss as Padres rookie Renfroe shows off power

Kenta Maeda was tagged with his 10th loss this season after lasting only four innings in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-1 defeat to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Maeda missed out on a chance to post the most wins by a Japanese pitcher in his first major-league season. He is currently tied with Yu Darvish at 16.

Maeda, who started at Petco Park a day earlier than scheduled, gave up a three-run, first-inning home run to Hunter Renfroe, who was appearing in only his sixth game this season. Maeda allowed three hits while striking out five in his 60-pitch outing. He walked one batter and hit another.

Maeda left the mound after the fourth, tying his shortest start this year, as the team had planned to limit his pitches to between 60 and 70, according to the Dodgers.

“It doesn’t mean anything to pitch many innings at this stage,” said Maeda, whose team clinched the National League West title Sunday and is making adjustments in preparation for the division series against the Washington Nationals starting Oct. 7.

“This game came after our championship was decided so I had a hard time finding my rhythm in the beginning,” he said. “I was able to flip on the switch after giving up the home run.”

Maeda is scheduled for his last regular-season start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, who are fighting for a wild card playoff spot.

“It’s better to pitch in a game where there’s a tense atmosphere rather than in a practice game against my teammates,” he said. “I’ll be taking part in the playoffs for the first time so I’m sure I’ll be pitching under pressure then.”

Renfroe, the MVP of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, he hit a high, arcing, three-run homer to left field off Maeda with two outs in the first inning. He later hit a grand slam to straightaway center came on a full-count pitch from Louis Coleman with two outs in the eighth. The young outfielder has three homers in six games.

Mets 12, Marlins 1

In Miami, Noah Syndergaard struck out eight and allowed one run in six innings.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1.

Giants 12, Rockies 3

In San Francisco, Buster Posey homered for his 1,000th hit, Hunter Pence also went deep one batter later and the Giants remained a half-game behind the Mets for the top NL wild card and one game up on the Cardinals for the second spot.

Cubs 6 Pirates 4

In Pittsburgh, Chris Coghlan hit a three-run triple and John Lackey worked in and out of trouble over five innings.

Chicago’s Munenori Kawasaki played a full game for the first time in 10 days, going 1-for-3, walking twice and scoring twice.

“I am only thankful to be included in the starting lineup. I had fun,” Kawasaki, who reached base and scored in his first two plate appearances, said.

“I was able to create great momentum. I did a good job.”

Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 2

In Washington, Max Scherzer struck out 10 and allowed two runs in six innings and Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead three-run homer.

Cardinals 12, Reds 5

In St. Louis, Aledmys Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Cardinals finished with five home runs.

Braves 7, Phillies 6

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman hit his career-high 33rd homer and stretched his career-best hitting streak to 29 games.