Blue Jays stay atop wild-card perch

Aaron Sanchez stayed perfect against the Orioles and kept the Toronto Blue Jays on track for a playoff berth.

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer, Sanchez struck out 10 and Toronto beat Baltimore 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of their AL wild-card showdown.

Ezequiel Carrera also homered as the Blue Jays won for the sixth time in eight games. They lead the wild-card standings by two games over the Orioles with five to play.

Sanchez (14-2) struck out the first four hitters he faced and five of the first six. He gave up one run and five hits over six innings to win for the first time in four starts.

“We’ve seen him quite a bit and it was another impressive outing for him,” Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo said. “He’s got a big-time fastball.”

Sanchez walked three and reached double digits in strikeouts for the second time. He’s 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts against Baltimore this season.

Having faced the Orioles so frequently, Sanchez changed his pitch selection to keep Baltimore off balance.

“I threw a lot more four-seamers,” the right-hander said. “Tonight they were super aggressive. I was able to locate my heater when I needed to.”

Toronto is 10-7 against Baltimore with two meetings left, giving the Blue Jays the tiebreaker if the teams finish with the same record.

Baltimore is one game ahead of Detroit for the league’s final playoff spot.

The victory also kept the Blue Jays alive in the AL East race because the Red Sox lost 6-4 to the New York Yankees. But just one Toronto loss or a Boston win would wrap up the division crown for the Red Sox.

Orioles slugger Chris Davis was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Will Little after striking out against Joe Biagini in the seventh, the third time in three at-bats Davis was caught looking. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter also was tossed after he came out to argue.

“I just felt like the pitches that were being called against me weren’t quality pitches,” Davis said.

Batting leadoff in place of injured second baseman Devon Travis (left shoulder), Carrera went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three runs.

“He’s been sparking us all year,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

Yankees 6, Red Sox 4

In New York, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Tyler Austin homered off David Price, and the Yankees ended Boston’s 11-game winning streak and delayed its AL East title celebration.

Astros 8, Mariners 4

In Houston, George Springer had three hits, including a two-run double during a six-run sixth inning.

The result leaves Seattle two games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card and cuts Houston’s deficit in the race to 2½ games.

Tigers 12, Indians 0

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in five runs in the first two innings, and Justin Verlander struck out 12.

Royals 4, Twins 3 (11)

In Kansas City, Billy Burns’ sacrifice fly scored Raul Mondesi in the 11th inning as the Royals beat Minnesota, and staved off postseason elimination.

The defending World Series champions are five games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card with five games to play.

White Sox 13, Rays 6

In Chicago, Melky Cabrera and Leury Garcia homered to back Chris Sale, and the White Sox routed sloppy Tampa Bay.

Angels 8, Athletics 1

In Anaheim, rookie Jefry Marte hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth.

INTERLEAGUE

Rangers 6, Brewers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead two-run double against his former team in the sixth inning.