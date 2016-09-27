Freeman, Coleman lead Falcons in rout

Devonta Freeman practically wore out the Superdome turf with one long gain after another, Tevin Coleman wouldn’t be denied near the goal line and the New Orleans Saints hardly looked like the team that made an emotional homecoming nearly 10 years ago to the day.

Cheers turned to boos, and many fans filed out early.

Coleman rushed for three touchdowns, Matt Ryan passed for two TDs and Deion Jones returned an interception 90 yards for a score to help the Atlanta Falcons beat the winless New Orleans Saints 45-32 on Monday night.

“It was real fun. Everybody was doing their job and everybody was playing for each other,” Coleman said. “Everything clicked, and we got it done. It’s a real big win for us to beat this team here.”

The game coincided with New Orleans’ celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Saints’ memorable return to the Superdome on Sept. 25, 2006, 13 months after Hurricane Katrina. But there would be no reprise of New Orleans’ dominant and emotional 23-3 triumph over Atlanta a decade ago.

The Saints’ depleted defense struggled to slow Freeman, who rushed for 152 yards and caught five passes for 55 yards. Coleman also was effective in the passing game out of the backfield, with three receptions for 47 yards to go with his 42 yards rushing.

“We have to stop the run better,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “They were over 200 yards in situations where you knew the run was coming, even at the end of the game.”

Ryan finished with 240 yards passing for Atlanta (2-1), which did not turn the ball over and moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Drew Brees put up his usual big numbers — 376 yards and three TDs passing — and hit tight end Coby Fleener seven times for 109 yards and a TD. But Brees’ tipped pass that resulted in Jones’ TD return early in the fourth quarter gave the Falcons a 45-25 lead that proved too much for New Orleans to overcome.

The loss dropped the Saints (0-3) to last place — a far cry from their 3-0 start in 2006.

Jones had “NOLA” written on his cleats as a nod to his hometown of New Orleans. The rookie was only 11 when the dome re-opened after Katrina. He wound up with a pivotal scoring play in his first pro game there.

“It was a great moment for Deion Jones, right here back at home,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “That was very personal to him.”

A cruel irony for the Saints was the way they lost the early momentum on — of all plays — a Falcons punt. A decade earlier, the Saints seized the early momentum on Steve Gleason’s punt block that was recovered for a touchdown.

On Monday night, New Orleans had raced to a 7-0 lead and forced a punt on a sack, only to turn the ball over when punt returner Tommylee Lewis was run into by teammate De’Vante Harris. After the collision knocked Lewis to the ground, the ball came down right near him. As it bounced up, Harris tried to grab it, but it bounced away from him. It was recovered by Atlanta on the 11, setting up Coleman’s first TD.

“It’s a terrible play,” Payton said, citing Harris specifically. “There’s two mistakes — runs into the returner and then tries to pick the ball up. It’s bad.”

Redskins lose Hall

AP

If Washington Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall’s season-ending injury might lead others to suspect the playmaking defensive back’s 13-year NFL career is over, he was adamant Monday that won’t be the case. “I’ll be back,” Hall tweeted, adding: “you can bet your life on that!”

Hall will miss the rest of this season with a torn ligament in his right knee, the third consecutive year the veteran will miss time with an injury. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Hall needed surgery on his ACL.

Hall, who turns 33 in November, was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 29-27 victory at the NFC East rival New York Giants on Sunday.

Hall missed five games in 2015. The season before, he was out 13 games, sidelined by a torn Achilles tendon.

Raiders drop Reece

AP

The Oakland Raiders released Pro Bowl fullback Marcel Reece on Monday after his four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs was completed.

Reece was suspended late last season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs and missed the final game of 2015 and the first three this season.

With the Raiders running game thriving so far, the team decided it was time to cut ties with its longest-tenured position player.

“I don’t know that the suspension played a big part in the decision,” coach Jack Del Rio said.