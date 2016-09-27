Marlins win one for Fernandez

Dee Gordon and the Miami Marlins wore their emotions on the sleeves of their No. 16 jerseys.

Jose Fernandez would have loved it.

Gordon homered leading off the first inning for the Marlins, who totaled 14 hits and mixed cheers with the tears of the past two days by beating the New York Mets 7-3 on Monday night in their first game since Fernandez died in a boating accident.

“We were hitting balls underwater pretty much,” slugger Giancarlo Stanton said. “Our eyes were full of water.”

Adam Conley pitched three scoreless innings subbing for Fernandez, who had been scheduled to make his final start of the year. Justin Bour went 3-for-3 and Gordon had four hits, including one that will go down in Marlins lore.

Paying tribute to their charismatic ace, the left-handed-hitting Gordon stepped to the plate as a righty leading off the first. After one pitch, Gordon switched to his customary left side, and pulled a 2-0 delivery from Bartolo Colon into the upper deck for his first homer of the season.

The improbable clout brought tears, even from Gordon. He began crying as he circled the bases.

“It seemed like it took forever,” he said. “I was trying to get back to my teammates as fast as possible. I was just wondering why Jose wasn’t there standing on the top step cheering for me.”

After crossing the plate Gordon tapped his chest and waved toward the sky, and sobbed as teammates hugged him in the dugout.

Each of the Marlins wore black jerseys bearing Fernandez’s No. 16 and name, a tribute they had suggested. Stanton delivered an emotional speech as the entire team gathered at the mound moments before the game, and then contributed a hit, a run and a running, lunging backhanded catch in right field to rob Jay Bruce.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki singled in the seventh.

Diamondbacks 14, Nationals 4

In Washington, All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos left the Nationals’ loss to Arizona with an apparent right knee injury that could be a major blow to the NL East champions.

Reds 15, Cardinals 2

In St. Louis, Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit two of Cincinnati’s four homers in a rout of the Cardinals.

Cubs 12, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Javier Baez hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, and Chicago won its 100th game of the season.

The Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki had a hit in two at-bats.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Mark Teixeira hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and Aaron Hicks added a winning blast as New York avoided a four-game sweep.

White Sox 7, Rays 1

In Chicago, James Shields pitched six effective innings for his first win in two months.

Indians 7, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Cleveland clinched the AL Central title, overcoming an injury to ace right-hander Corey Kluber in a victory over the Tigers.

Mariners 4, Astros 3 (11)

In Houston, Robinson Cano hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the 11th.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma threw six innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five.

Mariners leadoff hitter Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4.

Angels 2, Athletics 1

In Anaheim, Yunel Escobar scored when Ryan Dull bobbled Albert Pujols’ weak grounder back to the mound in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles beat Oakland for its fifth victory in six games.

INTERLEAGUE

Brewers 8, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Jonathan Villar had two home runs and a career-high five RBIs, and Matt Garza beat his former team.