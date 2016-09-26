Goeido still in shock after first career title

Ozeki Goeido on Monday admitted he was surprised at his stunning championship win at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, saying his maiden title victory with a perfect 15-0 record was beyond his wildest dreams.

“My best record had been 12 wins. Not even in my dreams did I ever think I would win all (15) of them,” Goeido told a press conference.

Goeido went into the fall tourney as a “kadoban” ozeki, meaning he needed a winning record to keep his rank.

He produced the necessary eight wins before going on to become the first kadoban ozeki in sumo history to win the Emperor’s Cup with a perfect record, outclassing Kotoshogiku on the final day on Sunday.

“I cannot believe it myself, thinking back to before the tournament. I didn’t think too far ahead and was just focused on each bout as it came,” said the 30-year-old Goeido.

“There was pressure as a kadoban but it got easier mentally as I chalked up the wins. That led to strengthened focus.”

Goeido said he is determined to prove that his championship win was not a fluke when he takes his first crack at promotion to sumo’s top rank of yokozuna at the Kyushu tournament in Fukuoka in November.

“I have delivered one result but if it finishes here I will be called a useless ozeki,” said Goeido, who will need a second consecutive title to win promotion to yokozuna.

Goeido became the first wrestler since Musashimaru in 1994 to net his first title with a 15-0 mark. At 30 years and five months, Goeido is the fifth-oldest to win his first championship.