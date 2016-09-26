Siemian’s big day sends Broncos past Bengals

Four touchdown passes, more than 300 yards passing, two clutch touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Siemian played every bit like Peyton Manning in his first road start.

In some ways, even better.

Siemian was nearly perfect as he rallied the Denver Broncos to a 29-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, leading a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives with veteran aplomb.

The defending Super Bowl champions’ biggest offseason challenge was replacing their famous quarterback, and it looks as if they made the right choice. They’re 3-0 under Siemian, who took over after Manning retired and Brock Osweiler went to Houston.

Siemian became the first Bronco to throw for four touchdowns since Manning in 2014 against the Dolphins. No NFL quarterback had thrown for 300 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in their road debut, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

“Obviously going in, nobody really knew about him,” said Emmanuel Sanders, who caught the first two touchdowns. “Now everybody’s starting to talk about him. He’s always calm, cool and collected, even in the fourth quarter. You should have seen the way he took command in the huddle.”

Trailing at the start of the fourth quarter, Siemian completed 11 of 12 passes while rallying the Broncos to those fourth-quarter touchdowns. He finished 23 of 35 for 312 yards and a passer rating of 132.1.

“I’m still learning a lot,” Siemian said. “There are a couple of plays I’d like to do over again.”

Siemian had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to get it started, and stood in under a heavy rush and connected with Demaryius Thomas on a 55-yard score with 4:23 left to clinch it. Sanders finished with nine catches for 117 yards.

The Bengals got their dormant running game going, but were still out of sync as they fell to 1-2 for the first time in five years. Jeremy Hill ran for a pair of touchdowns and 97 yards — huge strides for Cincinnati’s pass-heavy offense — but Andy Dalton couldn’t do much after the Bengals fell behind.

“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” said receiver A.J. Green, who had eight catches for 77 yards but dropped a pivotal third-down pass. “We’ve got to be more consistent.”

Eagles 34, Steelers 3: In Philadelphia, rookie Carson Wentz threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns, a fierce defense shut down Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown and the Eagles beat Pittsburgh.

Packers 34, Lions 27: In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the first half to Jordy Nelson, and the Packers snapped out of their offensive funk.

Vikings 22, Panthers 10: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Sam Bradford threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph, Marcus Sherels returned a punt for a score and Minnesota snapped the Panthers’ 14-game home winning streak.

Redskins 29, Giants 27: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Washington avoided a near-disastrous 0-3 start.

Ravens 19, Jaguars 17: In Jacksonville, Justin Tucker kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining, lifting Baltimore over the Jaguars.

Bills 33, Cardinals 18: In Orchard Park, New York, LeSean McCoy scored twice and safety Aaron Williams returned a botched field-goal snap 53 yards for a touchdown.

Raiders 17, Titans 10: In Nashville, Tennessee, Derek Carr threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Oakland beat the Titans with its defense finally coming up with some big plays.

Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT): In Miami Gardens, Florida, Jay Ajayi scored on an 11-yard run with 8:26 left in overtime, and the Dolphins escaped with a win.

Cowboys 31, Bears 17: In Arlington, Texas, Dak Prescott led scoring drives on all four Dallas possessions in the first half before throwing his first career touchdown pass, and the Cowboys beat Chicago to snap an eight-game home losing streak.

Seahawks 37, 49ers 18: In Seattle, Russell Wilson threw for 243 yards and a touchdown before suffering a left knee injury as the Seahawks routed San Francisco.

Colts 26, Chargers 22: In Indianapolis, Andrew Luck shook off a sore throwing shoulder, then watched T.Y. Hilton break a tackle on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 to play.

Rams 37, Buccaneers 32: In Tampa, Case Keenum threw for the Rams’ first touchdown since relocating back to Los Angeles, and Todd Gurley rushed for two more scores.