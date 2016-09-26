Dodgers clinch division on walk-off homer

Sprayed champagne and beer flooded the blue carpet in the Dodgers clubhouse. The stench of alcohol hung in the damp air. Wives, kids and a puppy were in on the party with music blaring.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated clinching their fourth straight NL West title with the kind of storybook ending this city was built on: winning the crown in Vin Scully’s final home game when Charlie Culberson homered with two outs in the 10th inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” said Culberson, who made the opening day roster only to flip-flop between the majors and minors during the season.

Scully eluded the clubhouse chaos and the throng of fans waiting outside the press box named for him, having quietly exited after broadcasting his last game at Dodger Stadium.

The 88-year-old Hall of Famer who has just three games left, at San Francisco next weekend, before ending his 67-year career, bid a public farewell to the team and its 51,962 fans at the end of the game.

“I was hoping the team would win the game 10-0 and there would be no tension, and it would be a nice easy day,” Scully said, looking out at the sea of faces turned toward his booth. “Believe me when I tell you, I’ve needed you far more than you’ve needed me.”

At that, he asked the crowd to indulge what he called “a loving gesture” and listen to him singing “Wind Beneath My Wings” which he recorded for his wife, Sandi. As the song played, the couple stood with their arms around each other.

“A lot of history this weekend,” ace Clayton Kershaw said.

Under Dave Roberts, the Dodgers became the first NL West team to win four straight division titles, also a first in franchise history. Roberts joined Tommy Lasorda (1977) as the only rookie managers to lead the club to a division title.

“It was a work in progress all year,” said Roberts, his eyes burning from champagne. “We’re going to enjoy it.”

Culberson’s first homer of the season and just sixth of his career landed in the lower left-field seats, touching off wild cheers and a raucous celebration at home plate. The Dodgers charged out of their dugout and surrounded Culberson, jumping up and down. They donned championship T-shirts and hats from carts wheeled on the field.

“I wanted to see how they did it because everybody on this team believes and thinks that we’re going to do that next year,” Colorado starter Tyler Anderson said after his team’s 83rd defeat.

The Dodgers took off their caps, turned toward the broadcast booth and held them in a salute to Scully, nattily attired in his usual long-sleeved shirt and tie despite the 35-degree heat. He began with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and is the longest-tenured broadcaster with a single team in professional sports.

“What a special day,” third baseman Justin Turner said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

Catcher Yasmani Grandal partied with his puppy, Taz, after the players jogged around the warning track exchanging high-fives with fans.

In the end, the Dodgers provided plenty of drama for Scully to describe.

“Yeah, Vin has a lot of pull,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

Padres 4, Giants 3

In San Diego, rookie Manuel Margot tripled in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run on Wil Myers’ single as the Padres dropped San Francisco to a game behind the New York Mets in the NL wild-card race.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 1

In Chicago, David Ross homered and teamed with Jon Lester for another scoreless performance, and the Cubs hurt St. Louis’ wild-card chances.

The Cardinals remain a half-game back of San Francisco for the second NL wild card.

Mets 17, Phillies 0

In New York, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a grand slam, Jose Reyes drove in four runs and the Mets got the largest shutout victory in team history to maintain their NL wild-card lead.

Reds 4, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Brandon Finnegan pitched five scoreless innings in his final start of the season.

Nationals 10, Pirates 7

In Pittsburgh, Nationals star Bryce Harper injured his left thumb making an awkward slide to avoid a pretend tag by Pittsburgh third baseman Kang Jung-ho, and the teams later cleared the benches in Washington’s win.

Braves at Marlins — ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Orioles 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Baltimore, Kim Hyun-soo hit his fifth home run, a two-run shot in the second inning.

Baltimore leads Detroit by 1½ games for the second AL wild card and trails Toronto by 1½ games for the top spot.

White Sox 3, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Carlos Rodon struck out a career-high 11 over eight dominant innings and Chicago kept the Indians from winning the AL Central title.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

In Toronto, Ezequiel Carrera drove in the tying run with a squeeze bunt in the ninth, Edwin Encarnacion hit a winning single and Toronto kept its AL wild-card lead.

Royals 12, Tigers 9

In Detroit, Salvador Perez homered to cap a cycle by Kansas City’s first four batters.

Red Sox 3, Rays 2 (10)

Dustin Pedroia used nifty baserunning to score from first base on David Ortiz’s double in the 10th inning.

Astros 4, Angels 1

In Houston, Joe Musgrove pitched seven strong innings, while Evan Gattis, Tony Kemp and Tyler White homered.

Mariners 4, Twins 3

In Minneapolis, Nelson Cruz homered twice before leaving with left wrist soreness, Jesus Sucre homered for the first time in 14 months and Seattle beat Minnesota.

Athletic 7, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Jharel Cotton pitched seven crisp innings and the Athletics avoided a series sweep.