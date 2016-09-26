Boat crash claims Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, 24, stunning MLB, Cuban community

Jose Fernandez, the ace right-hander for the Miami Marlins who escaped Cuba to become one of baseball’s brightest stars, was killed in a boating accident early Sunday morning. Fernandez was 24.

Authorities said Fernandez was one of three people killed in a crash off Miami Beach.

Chief Petty Officer Nyxolyno Cangemi told The Associated Press that a Coast Guard patrol boat spotted an overturned boat at 3:30 a.m. on a jetty near Government Cut. The bodies were discovered a short time later, and officials said speed played a factor.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of José Fernández,” the Marlins said in a statement.

Reaction quickly poured in from around the game. Major League Baseball released a statement saying it was “stunned and devastated.”

“He was one of our game’s great young stars who made a dramatic impact on and off the field since his debut in 2013,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Miami Marlins organization and all of the people he touched in his life.”

The Marlins’ game Sunday at home against the Atlanta Braves has been canceled. The Braves, along with several other teams, quickly shared their condolences with the Marlins.

“Hands down one of my favorite guys to watch pitch! He brought nothing but intensity and passion,” Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price said on Twitter early Sunday.

Because the boat was on a jetty, the Coast Guard notified Miami-Dade police, which turned the investigation over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fernandez was on a 32-foot vessel that had a “severe impact” with a jetty, said FWC’s Lorenzo Veloz. The overturned boat remained in the water Sunday morning, its engine partially submerged as its nose pointed skyward, as debris from the crash was scattered over some of the large jagged rocks.

Fernandez’s death immediately brought memories of past baseball tragedies, such as the deaths of Thurman Munson and Roberto Clemente — stars who died in plane crashes in the 1970s.

Cleveland teammates Steve Olin and Tim Crews were killed in a boating accident in Florida in 1993, and the game also reeled from the sudden deaths of major leaguers Darryl Kile, Lyman Bostock and Cory Lidle in recent years.

“Jose was a remarkable young man and a tremendously gifted athlete, who, at just 24, established himself as one of the game’s biggest and brightest stars,” said Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jose’s family, friends, teammates, Miami Marlins organization and legions of fans in the United States and Latin America.”

The Miami Dolphins said they would have a moment of silence before their game in nearby Miami Gardens on Sunday afternoon to remember Fernandez.

City of Miami Fire-Rescue workers were seen carrying bodies, draped and on stretchers, at the Coast Guard station after sunrise Sunday. Officials later said they were taken to the medical examiner’s office. Two bodies were found under the vessel and a third was found on the jetty, said Capt. Leonel Reyes of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Marine Services Bureau.

The names of the other two individuals are being withheld pending notification of relatives, the Coast Guard said.

“It does appear that speed was involved due to the impact and the severity of it,” said Veloz, the FWC spokesman. “It does appear to be that they were coming at full speed when they encountered the jetty, and the accident happened.”

Veloz said there was no immediate indication that alcohol or drugs were a cause in the crash. He also said none of the three victims wore a life jacket, and that the boat was owned by a friend of Fernandez’s.

“It does pertain to a friend of Jose who is very well connected with several Marlins players and I have stopped that boat before for safety inspections with other Marlins players on board,” Veloz said. “We know that this boat knows the area. We just can’t answer why this happened.”

Fernandez was a two-time All-Star who went 38-17 in his four seasons with the Marlins, winning the NL’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013. The native of Santa Clara, Cuba, became a U.S. citizen last year and was enormously popular in Miami.

He tried to defect from Cuba at least three times — landing in jail after one of those unsuccessful tries — before eventually getting to the U.S. and going to high school in Tampa, Florida. The Marlins drafted him in 2011 and Fernandez was in the majors two years later.

“I’m still in shock,” former Marlins player Gaby Sanchez said on Twitter. “The world has lost a remarkable person. You will be missed and my heart goes out to the Fernandez family.”

Video boards at Marlins Park on Sunday morning showed a large “16” — Fernandez’s jersey number — over his name. A few fans milled about, even though the game was canceled.

Fernandez posted a photo of his girlfriend sporting a “baby bump” on his Instagram page last week, announcing that the couple were expecting their first child.

“I’m so glad you came into my life,” Fernandez wrote in that post. “I’m ready for where this journey is gonna take us together.”

Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was extremely popular with the local Cuban community.

The team canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of mourners still gathered at a makeshift memorial set up for Fernandez near the entrance to Marlins Park. Many wore his No. 16 jersey and brought flowers, teddy bears and pictures of themselves with the All Star pitcher.

Cuba’s state-controlled media made no mention of Fernandez’s death on Sunday, a standard practice for those who left the island-nation surreptitiously, even since its communist government restored diplomatic relations with the United States last year.

Tony Diaz, a spokesman for the Cuban Baseball Federation, said the pitcher’s death was “a big loss for global baseball. An already famous youth, he had a promising future.”

The right-hander was drafted in the first round by the Marlins in 2011 and made his major league debut in April 2013. He made the All-Star team that season and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

He had a 16-8 record this season for the Marlins and was second in strikeouts in the National League.

Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami’s sprawling Cuban community.

“His story was our story,” said Miguel Garay, 78, who came to Miami from Cuba’s Pinar del Rio. “There’s such a great tradition of baseball in Cuba and he embodied it better than anyone.”

Havana-born Rene Nodarse, 55, said Fernandez stood out from other Cuban baseball players in Major League Baseball for his clean-cut image. “He had so much passion and joy,” he said. “Today it feels like our whole community has died.”

The bodies of Fernandez and the other two men, who were between the ages of 24 and 27, were found on and underneath the boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Lorenzo Veloz said at a news conference. The agency is investigating the cause of the incident.

Fernandez became a U.S. citizen last year and was enormously popular in Miami thanks to his success and exuberant flair. When he wasn’t pitching, he would hang over the dugout railing as the team’s lead cheerleader.

“When I think about Josie, it’s going to be thinking about a little kid,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly, pausing repeatedly to compose himself. “I see such a little boy in him . . . the way he played. . . . Kids play Little League, that’s the joy Jose played with.”

Mattingly then wiped away tears, and he wasn’t alone. Red Sox star Ortiz asked the Tampa Bay Rays to cancel a pregame tribute they scheduled in his honor before his final game in their ballpark Sunday.

“I don’t have the words to describe the pain I feel,” Ortiz said.

The New York Mets, in the thick of a playoff chase, will begin a series in Miami on Monday. Fernandez’s debut game in 2013 was against the Mets, and he was scheduled to face them Monday after having his start pushed back a day.

“When the first pitch left his hand, the first thought is, ‘Oh, wow, this is something special,’ ” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who picked Fernandez for this year’s All-Star Game. “This was not only one of the greatest pitchers in the modern game but one of the finest young men you’d ever meet, who played the game with passion and fun and enjoyed being out there.”

The game Monday will be played as scheduled, the Marlins said.

“Deep in our hearts there is a lot of pain,” Miami third baseman Martin Prado said. “Somehow we’ve got to overcome that.”

Fernandez’s death immediately brought memories of past baseball tragedies, such as the deaths of Thurman Munson and Roberto Clemente — stars who died in plane crashes in the 1970s.

Cleveland teammates Steve Olin and Tim Crews were killed in a boating accident in Florida in 1993, and the game also reeled from the sudden deaths of major leaguers Darryl Kile, Nick Adenhart, Lyman Bostock and Cory Lidle in recent years.

Video boards at Marlins Park on Sunday morning showed a large “16” — Fernandez’s uniform number — over his name. The number was also painted on the mound, and flowers rested on the rubber. A few dozen fans milled about in the ballpark plaza, some wearing Fernandez jerseys.

There were pregame tributes and moments of silence for Fernandez across the majors. His jersey hung in the Mets’ dugout as they played Philadelphia at Citi Field.

Fernandez’s 76th and final game was Tuesday, when he pitched eight shutout innings, struck out 12 and beat the Washington Nationals 1-0.

“He told one of his teammates that the last game he pitched, against the Nationals, was the best game he ever pitched,” Prado said, his voice breaking. “Now he’s gone, and it’s hard.”