Fighters beat Buffaloes to close in on PL title

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters moved within one win of capturing the Pacific League pennant after a 4-3 win over the Orix Buffaloes in the Pacific League on Monday night.

The win was coupled with a defeat for the second-placed Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, who lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Chiba Lotte Marines in Chiba, meaning the Fighters can clinch the title on Tuesday if they beat the Seibu Lions.

The Fighters, who trailed SoftBank by 11½ games on June 24, are seeking their franchise’s seventh PL pennant and their fifth since moving from Tokyo to Sapporo in 2004.

Yang Dai-kang put Nippon Ham on the board when he homered off Daiki Tomei (1-10) for his 14th home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning.

The Fighters extended their lead with an RBI single in the sixth, when Shohei Otani singled in a run and Shota Ono and Takuya Nakashima drew back-to-back, two-out, bases-loaded walks off reliever Ken Akama to make it a 4-0 game.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Takahiro Okada singled off Takayuki Kato (7-3) to get two runs back for the Buffaloes.

Orix reloaded the bases with a no-out single off reliever Yohei Kagiya, but the Fighters escaped further damage when a video replay overturned a safe call at home and Kagiya struck out the next two batters.

Orix moved within one run on a Shuhei Kojima RBI groundout in the eighth but Nippon Ham, currently without first-choice closer Chris Martin, held on for the win.

In the ninth, lefty Naoki Miyanishi worked around a single, a walk with a superb catch on a two-out liner to end it.

“We won well yesterday, and games that we can’t afford to lose keep on coming so I am happy that we could scratch out the win today,” said Yang, who hit a three-run homer in a 4-1 win against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Saturday.

“I only have winning the championship in my sights and want to keep giving it my all in every game.”

Marines 3, Hawks 2 (10)

At QVC Marine Field, Chiba Lotte rallied from two runs down as Shogo Nakamura hit a two-run homer in the seventh, before Daichi Suzuki’s RBI single sealed victory in the 10th.