Wenger celebrates anniversary with win over Chelsea

Arsenal overpowered London rival Chelsea 3-0 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday to mark Arsene Wenger’s 20th anniversary as Gunners boss in style.

Earlier, Manchester United thrashed defending Premier League champion Leicester City 4-1 to vindicate manager Jose Mourinho’s decision to drop Wayne Rooney while Manchester City maintained its perfect start with a 3-1 win at Swansea City.

Arsenal scored twice in three minutes against a Chelsea defence missing injured captain John Terry with an ankle injury.

The Gunners were 1-0 up in the 11th minute when Alexis Sanchez robbed center back Gary Cahill and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Minutes later it was 2-0 when Theo Walcott finished off a slick Arsenal passing move.

Arsenal, which hadn’t beaten Chelsea in nine matches, was 3-0 up in the 40th minute when Mesut Ozil and Sanchez exchanged passes before the former volleyed home.

“It was an outstanding team performance,” Wenger told the BBC. “We played with spirit and collective pace and movement.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte added: “I think that we didn’t have the right attitude from the first minute.”

United scored four goals, three from set-pieces, as Chris Smalling, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba — with his first goal since his return from Juventus — were all on target between the 22nd and 42nd minutes at Old Trafford.

England skipper Rooney was limited to a few minutes off the bench but Mourinho told Sky Sports: “Wayne Rooney is a big player for me, United and this country.”

Leicester managed a brilliant consolation goal from halftime substitute Demarai Gray but that could not stop the Foxes shipping four goals for the second time in as many away league games after doing so at Liverpool a fortnight ago.

“It’s not possible to concede three goals off corners, that means you are not concentrating,” said Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri.

Sergio Aguero marked his return from a three-game ban for a wayward elbow as City won away at Swansea — the second time in a week it had triumphed at the Liberty Stadium after its EFL Cup victory over the South Wales side.

Aguero fired City into a ninth-minute lead but Swansea was level minutes later when Fernando Llorente lashed in a half-volley.

City, however, regained the lead with an Aguero penalty in the 65th minute after Mike van der Hoorn fouled Kevin De Bruyne in the box.

Raheem Sterling, using Aguero as a decoy, made it 3-1 in the 77th minute.

“Sergio is quality,” said Guardiola. “His first step, second step in the box is so good and that is why he is one of the best strikers in the world, but I want to help him improve his game.”

Liverpool overpowered Hull City 5-1 after the Tigers spent much of the match a man down at Anfield.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min scored twice inside the opening 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur, without injured England star Harry Kane, won 2-1 away to Middlesbrough.