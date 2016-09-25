Wozniacki halts Osaka’s run in Pan Pacific Open final

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki denied teenage sensation Naomi Osaka her first title on the WTA Tour with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the Pan Pacific Open final on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Osaka was aiming to become the tournament’s first Japanese champion since Kimiko Date-Krumm in 1995 after ripping through the opposition this week at Ariake Colosseum, but the world No. 66 met her match against Wozniacki, a semifinalist at this month’s U.S. Open.

“I think I was just missing a lot,” said Osaka, who received treatment on her right shoulder after the first set. “She was playing some really good defense and I was missing a lot of crucial shots.

“I’m taking everything as it comes. Of course it’s satisfying and I’m really happy with what I’ve done so far, but I’m the type of person who wants to do better at everything. This, runner-up, right now I’m thinking about learning from it and seeing how I can do better so that next time I can actually win a tournament.”

Osaka has enjoyed a breakout week in Tokyo, beating two top-20-ranked players on the way to her first appearance in a tour final. Osaka, who also beat Japanese No. 1 Misaki Doi in the opening round, will climb into the top 50 when the new world rankings are released on Monday.

“It was really fun,” said Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father and moved to the United States at the age of three.

“Everything is a bit new to me. When I get used to playing more tournaments and getting further in tournaments, I’ll be able to adjust and do better. Right now everything is really fun and I’m just enjoying it.”

Wozniacki won a tight first-set war of attrition before running up a 5-0 lead in the second set, and a late fightback from Osaka was not enough to prevent the Dane from claiming her first title on the tour since February 2015 and her 24th overall.

World No. 28 Wozniacki, who held the No. 1 ranking for 67 weeks between 2010-11, returned to action this summer after missing two and a half months with an ankle injury and will break into the top 25 after building on her U.S. Open form this week.

“It was a tough match,” said Wozniacki, who also won the title in 2010. “She obviously had a great tournament and I’m really happy to have won the title today. I’m really proud of that.

“I’m just happy to have won today and I’m going to enjoy this win. I’ve won a tournament every year since 2008, someone told me, so it’s a nice little streak that I have going. I’m going to China today and I’m going to try to keep moving forward and play as well as I can.”

Luck was on Osaka’s side as she broke her opponent in the third game of the first set, slipping to the ground on one point but still seeing Wozniacki hit her return into the net.

Wozniacki pulled a break back to make it 3-3 before Osaka replied immediately with a break of her own, but a medical timeout that saw Wozniacki re-emerge with strapping on her left thigh threw Osaka off her rhythm and allowed the Dane to level the score at 4-4.

“I was thinking too much about the whole situation,” said Osaka. “I feel like I would have to have more experience because I’m not used to people taking medical timeouts. I should have focused more and tried to play my game instead of reacting to everything.

“I was thinking too much about what happened to her and if I should change the way I was playing based on what happened to her.”

Wozniacki then broke again to claim the first set, before racking up a 5-0 lead in the second as Osaka failed to win a single point for three consecutive games.

Wozniacki then missed a match point that would have given her victory without dropping a game in the second set, but Osaka recovered to take the next three games and put pressure firmly on the Dane.

Wozniacki kept her composure to see out the win on her next service game, however, securing the victory when Osaka hit a return out.

“I just started to try to serve well and a be a little bit more aggressive because she had nothing to lose so she started to go for it,” said Wozniacki. “I just had to stay aggressive and stay calm.

“I think she has great potential. She has a great game and she’s very young. She’s played very well and I see a very great future for her.”