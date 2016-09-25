Takahashi, Matsutomo fall to Danish pair in Olympic rematch

Rio Games gold medalists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo lost in a rematch of last month’s Olympic final on Sunday as Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl of Denmark got their revenge in a 19-21, 21-18, 21-12 win to claim the Yonex Open Japan.

The second-seeded Danes, ranked sixth in the world, were a game up in Rio before they surrendered five straight points from 19-16 in the final game as Takahashi-Matsutomo topped the podium.

Pedersen and Rytter Juhl were behind until midway through the second game at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, but were able to turn it around in the last two.

“It’s first time ever I won the Japan Open title, so I’m very happy,” said Pedersen. “We did have a plan, we watched the Olympic final to prepare. We saw what was good from the final and what we should try and be aware of where Takahashi and Matsutomo are really strong. We did a good job today.”

The Danes had to play three games in their last two matches while the Japanese pair reached the final without getting to a third game, and Rytter Juhl said she and her partner would have the advantage if the match dragged on.

“First of all I’m very sorry to beat your local heroes,” she said. “Today was not only the tactical things with lots of mental games going on, they didn’t really have any tough matches yet. We had the challenge already and it was difficult for them to manage.”

Takahashi said she has lacked preparation, as well as motivation, since the Olympics.

“I feared we might get hammered, and am glad we came this far despite the short preparation time,” she said. “I couldn’t really find a goal for this tournament apart from playing well before our fans, and maybe a title if we can get it without getting hurt. I’m more relieved we came through without any injuries.”

The Japanese started off well as Matsutomo smashed for three points to get to the first-game interval 11-10, while the Danes stayed close before taking a 19-17 lead.

Matsutomo pushed in twice to tie the score and the top-seeded Japanese pair went up with a mishit from Pedersen, before the hosts took the game as Matsutomo’s smash struck Rytter Juhl.

Takahashi scored two well-earned points for a 7-4 lead in the second game as she edged fast rallies at the net with Pedersen, and hit deep between the Danes before the Japanese led 11-7 at the break.

But the Danish pair scored five straight to tie it at 12, turning the tide. Pedersen came up with two well-placed smashes for a 15-14 advantage and she scored twice more before the visitors went on to tie the match 1-1 as Takahashi-Matsutomo began to struggle to return.

Rytter Juhl troubled Takahashi and Matsutomo in the final game as her long reach kept the Danes in rallies, and the Japanese pair netted time and time again to surrender six straight points to go down 11-5 and then 20-9 for championship point.

Cheered on by the crowd of 6,030, Takahashi-Matsutomo won the next three points but that was all they could manage before Rytter Juhl ended the heated, 75-minute encounter.

“We were taught it’s not easy to win on the world stage without having enough practice,” Matsutomo said. “They were definitely better than us today, they were all over us.”

Takahashi and Matsutomo had won the last six matches against Pedersen and Rytter Juhl. Their previous loss to the Danish duo was in December 2014, and they see their career record fall to 8-5.

“We’d like to prepare well for the Denmark and the French Opens (in October), and if we can face them in Denmark we’d like to beat them there,” Takahashi said.

In the women’s singles, eighth seed He Bingjiao beat Chinese compatriot and seventh seed Sun Yu 21-14, 7-21, 21-18.

In the men’s doubles, eighth seed Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China defeated seventh seed Ko Sung-hyun and Kim Gi-jung of South Korea 21-12, 21-12.

Top seed and three-time Olympic silver winner Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia won the tournament for the sixth time in the men’s singles after edging third seed Jan Jorgensen of Denmark 21-18, 15-21, 21-16.