Canada beats Russia to reach final round

Sidney Crosby was at his best on one of hockey’s biggest stages.

Again.

Crosby scored once and assisted on both of Brad Marchand’s goals, including the winner early in the third period, to help Canada beat Russia 5-3 on Saturday night in the World Cup of Hockey semifinals.

“He always comes up big in the big games,” Marchand said.

The Canadians will face the winner of the Sweden-Team Europe game Sunday in the best-of-three finals.

Crosby opened the scoring at 7:40 into the game on a spectacular sequence, showing he has plenty of energy despite having a brief summer between winning the Stanley Cup and competing in the World Cup.

“It was short, but exciting, knowing we were coming here,” he said.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 of his 42 saves in the first period, keeping the Russians in it.

Nikita Kucherov made it 1-1 midway through the first and Evgeny Kuznetsov put Russia ahead 2-1 with 3:36 left in the second.

Corey Perry gave Canada a two-goal cushion at 5:48 of the third and John Tavares made it 4-2 midway through the period.

Carey Price made 22 saves for the Canadians.

Crosby, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion, made a cross-crease pass to set up Marchand for his tying goal just 1:12 after Russia went ahead.

With a chance to take a pivotal lead in the third, Crosby chose to give up the puck, not shoot it. He deftly dropped a pass to Marchand atop the left circle to assist on the game-winning goal 1:16 into the third.