No. 11 Wisconsin demolishes No. 8 Michigan St.

By the time Alex Hornibrook’s first start was over, there wasn’t much question about whether he could handle one of the toughest road tests in the Big Ten.

Hornibrook threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, and 11th-ranked Wisconsin turned its early-season showdown with No. 8 Michigan State into a rout, beating the Spartans 30-6 on Saturday.

“You’ve got to have respect for a guy whose first start is against a Michigan State defense,” Wisconsin running back Corey Clement said.

“He’s going to come out the next game and do even better. I think he’s just getting his feet wet.”

The freshman quarterback outplayed fifth-year senior Tyler O’Connor, his Michigan State counterpart. The Badgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) were the better team in the first half and then outscored the Spartans 17-0 in the third quarter.

Michigan State (2-1, 0-1) was down 13-6 early in the third and had the ball in Wisconsin territory when LJ Scott’s fumble bounced to Wisconsin’s Leo Musso in the secondary.

O’Connor was the only player with a decent shot at him on the return, and Musso spun past the quarterback and went all the way to the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.

O’Connor finished 18 of 38 for 224 yards with three interceptions.

“People have been saying a lot of good things about us lately,” Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said. “And now we’ll take some shots.”

Clement ran for two touchdowns for Wisconsin, which went with Hornibrook at quarterback after Bart Houston started the first three games. Hornibrook wasn’t spectacular, but he kept his cool.

“That’s something that I take pride in, just staying the same level, not going too far up or too far down,” he said.

No. 1 Alabama 48, Kent St. 0: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jalen Hurts ran and threw for touchdowns and tailback sub Joshua Jacobs scored his first two career touchdowns for Alabama.

No. 3 Louisville 59, Marshall 28: In Huntington, West Virginia, Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores for Louisville.

The sophomore completed 24 of 44 passes for a career-high 417 yards against a Marshall secondary whose most experienced player had five starts. Jackson also ran for 62 yards.

No. 4 Michigan 49, Penn St. 10: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, De’Veon Smith led an overwhelming ground game with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown and Karan Higdon ran in two scores for the Wolverines in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Michigan (4-0) had six touchdowns on the ground and finished with 326 yards rushing.

No. 6 Houston 64, Texas St. 3: In San Marcos, Texas, D’Eriq King caught a touchdown pass, threw one and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougers’ blowout victory.

Houston (4-0) gained 563 yards and limited Texas State (1-2) to 142.

No. 7 Stanford 22, UCLA 13: In Pasadena, California, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Burns with 24 seconds left, and the seventh-ranked Cardinal rallied on its final drive for a ninth consecutive victory over UCLA.

No. 23, Ole iss 45, No. 12 Georgia, 14: In Oxford, Mississippi, Chad Kelly threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help Mississippi snap a 10-game losing streak in the series dating to 1996.

No. 13 Florida St. 55, South Florida 35: In Tampa, Florida,

Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 267 yards and two touchdowns and Florida State rebounded from the most lopsided loss in school history to beat South Florida.

No. 14 Tennessee 38, No. 19 Florida 28: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Joshua Dobbs accounted for five second-half touchdowns and the Volunteers overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Gators and end an 11-game losing streak in the series.

Auburn 18, No. 18 LSU 13: In Auburn, Alabama, Daniel Carlson kicked six field goals and Auburn beat LSU after officials ruled Danny Etling’s apparent last-gasp scoring pass came after time expired.

Etling rolled to his right and found D.J. Shark on a 15-yard pass, setting off a celebration by the LSU players.

The celebration shifted to the Auburn sideline after a replay review, when officials announced that time had expired before Etling took the snap.

No. 20 Nebraska 24, Northwestern 13: In Evanston, Illinois, Tommy Armstrong Jr. threw for 246 yards and ran for a career-high 132 to lead the Cornhuskers past the Wildcats in the Big Ten opener for both teams.