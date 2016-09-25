Sunrockers finish strong to sink B-Corsairs

Like the rest of the B. League, the Sunrockers Shibuya are far from a finished product at this stage of the season, and coach BT Toews’ team is working to improve in all aspects of the game.

He admitted, of course, that he was pleased with his unbeaten team’s closing effort in both weekend games in its season-opening series against the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

On Sunday, Shibuya outplayed the B-Corsairs in the final quarter en route to a 77-67 win at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium before a rowdy crowd of 3,182 spectators.

In Saturday’s series opener, the Sunrockers outscored the hosts 29-10 in the final stanza to secure an 81-63 victory.

A day later, Shibuya’s 26 fourth-quarter points were the highest scoring output by either team in any of the quarters.

Sunrockers center RT Guinn had the hot hand in the fourth, scoring 12 of his team-high 17 points. What’s more, the Baylor University alum sank three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth.

Forward Ira Brown also energized the Sunrockers in the decisive fourth quarter, getting seven of his 12 points.

“The game was good,” Brown said. “I thought we got off to a slow start, but once we started getting going, we competed and did our best.

Brown excited the fans with three impressive dunks, including a windmill jam to put Shibuya ahead 68-57 with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

“I just like to excite the crowd, get the crowd into it,” Brown admitted afterward. “And also, most of all, to play hard for my teammates. I was happy to get the three dunks.”

Looking back at the game, Brown said that it was “great to be able to finish strong in the fourth because fourth quarters can either make you or break you.”

He added: “In the fourth quarter, most teams either get relaxed or they make mistakes, so I think that’s a (big) key to winning games.”

Yokohama trailed 36-31 at halftime.

In the first half, the B-Corsairs’ efficiency on the offensive glass (they held a 10-5 advantage in offensive rebounds) helped keep the score close despite their 10-for-30 shooting.

During intermission, Toews challenge his players to strengthen their rebounding effort on the defensive end, and it paid off.

The B-Corsairs finished with one offensive board in the second half.

This was one of the keys to victory, Toews told reporters later, adding, “I think that was big for us.”

“I think we were a little bit better defensively at some points,” he said.

The Sunrockers’ assists (19) and turnovers (10) were solid numbers that underlined their unselfish, efficient effort.

“Our turnovers were low and our assists were high, and that usually means that the ball was moving,” Toews said.

Which led to a well-balanced offensive attack that the B-Corsairs couldn’t contain.

Yokohama big man Jason Washburn, a 208-cm University of Utah alum, scored a game-best 20 points and shared the team lead with Jeff Parmer in rebounds (eight). Washburn made 7 of 12 shots from the field and sank 6 of 7 at the charity stripe, and finished as the team’s lone double-digit scorer.

Washburn had 11 of Yokohama’s 19 fourth-quarter points. He was named the game MVP and spoke to the crowd moments after it was finished.

“We’re going to keep working . . . to make it a special (season),” Washburn said.

B-Corsairs coach Taketo Aoki said he was pleased with his team’s effort but disappointed to not pick up the win.

“It’s a new league, a new start this season,” Aoki said, noting that the team’s goal is to reach the playoffs and keep improving from the start of the season to its conclusion.

Yokohama’s Masashi Hosoya and Takuya Kawamura each had nine points and Kazutaka Takashima and Kenji Yamada added seven apiece. Kawamura led the team with three assists.

Forward Kenta Hirose delivered a 16-point, six-rebound, five assist effort for the Sunrockers and 22-year-old guard Leo Vendrame, flashing potential and talent as a young playmaker, chipped in with 12 points, knocking down 3 of 4 3-point shots, and handed out four assists. Forward/center Yuki Mitsuhara, who like Brown played for the Japan national team at the recent FIBA Asia Challenge in Tehran, contributed nine points and three assists.

Five Shibuya players dished out two or more assists and the offense clicked on the perimeter, which created ample opportunities for 3-point shots. The Sunrockers made 12 of 29 attempts from beyond the arc.

“We are a 3-point shooting team,” Toews said. “That’s what we do. I want our players to space the floor. We all look for the 3-point shot. . . . It’s all about spacing.”

On the other hand, the Sunrockers struggled at the free-throw line (9 of 17).

In the first quarter, Shibuya converted 5 of 8 3s. It was a sign of things to come in the fourth quarter.

Yokohama took a 4-0 early lead on a Parmer basket and a defensive goaltending call before the Sunrockers heated up and surged ahead 13-6 near the midway point of the opening quarter on a Yuto Otsuka 3-pointer.

The Sunrockers took a 19-15 lead into the scond period.

For the game, there were only three ties and three lead changes. But the visitors capitalized on their foe’s mistakes, scoring 11 points off turnovers. (Yokohama had none.) They also received two steals apiece from Kadeem Jack, Otsuka and Takashi Ito.

Both teams scored 30 points in the paint.

Albirex BB 86, Grouses 70

In Toyama, Davante Gardner, a Marquette University product, led Niigata with 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a convincing win over the hosts.

The Albirex closed out the game by outscoring the Grouses 35-15 in the fourth quarter, earning their first triumph of the new season.

Clint Chapman poured in 18 points for the visitors and Yuki Sato had 14. Kimitake Sato ended up with 10 points. Shunki Hatakeyama doled out six assists.

Sam Willard had 16 points and eight rebounds for Toyama and Drew Viney and Earl Barron both scored 12 points. Takeshi Mito had 11 points.

Brex 61, Northern Happinets 59

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 18-point, 12-rebound effort helped the hosts earn their first victory of the season.

Tochigi’s Takatoshi Furukawa scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Akita, which recorded a 15-point win in the teams’ opener. Yusuke Endo contributed seven points, four assists and four steals.

Northern Happinets guard Shigehiro Taguchi drained three 3s in a 14-point outing. Kevin Palmer added 12 points and eight boards and Seiya Ando scored 10 points.

NeoPhoenix 71, Brave Thunders 65

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, veteran macho forward Robert Dozier’s 24-point, eight-rebound effort and the hosts’ dominant fourth quarter keyed a bounce-back win over Kawasaki.

Dozier, a University of Memphis alum, was 11-for-14 from the field.

San-en outscored the Brave Thunders 25-12 in the fourth quarter.

Shuto Tawatari added 17 points for the NeoPhoenix, while Richard Roby contributed seven points, eight boards, two assists, a steal and a block.

For Kawasaki, former NBA center Nick Fazekas had 19 points. He was held to 6-for-15 shooting. Teammates Ryan Spangler and Mamadou Diouf scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Hannaryz 79, Diamond Dolphins 76

In Nagoya, Kyoto coach Honoo Hamaguchi’s club eked out a narrow victory on the road to improve to 1-1.

Guard Genki Kojima paced the Hannaryz with a team-high 21 points and dished out six assists. Yusuke Okada supplied 19 points, including 6-for-6 at the foul line.

Kyoto big man Kevin Kotzur added 12 points and 13 rebounds and Lawrence Hill had 12 points.

For Nagoya, Justin Burrell finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. He converted 9 of 12 shots from the field on the afternoon. Teammate Takaya Sasayama had 11 points and Seiya Funyu and Jerome Tillman each had 10-point performances.

SeaHorses 85, Lakestars 73

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Mikawa received solid all-around performances from several players en route to its second victory in as many days over the hosts.

Swingman Kosuke Kanamaru ignited the SeaHorses with 26 points, including four 3s, and raked in 10 rebounds. Power forward Gavin Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and Isaac Butts chipped in with 12 points and 12 boards, while savvy veteran J.R. Sakuragi had seven points, seven assists and three steals off the bench.

Julian Mavunga led Shiga with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tomonobu Hasegawa added 12 points, Faye Semba contributed eight points and five assists and Ryota Kobayashi and David Weaver also scored eight points apiece.

Levanga 70, Evessa 58

In Osaka, Hokkaido bounced back from a season-opening loss to hand the Evessa their first defeat.

Ryota Sakurai had 14 points for the Levanga and Daniel Miller notched a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds). Brian Fitzpatrick put 12 points on the board.

For the Evessa, big man Josh Harrellson had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Shota Konno and Hiroyuki Kinoshita scored eight points apiece.

89ers 68, Jets 60

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, power forward Dion Wright had 27 points along with 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Sendai past the hosts.

Wright made 12 of 18 shots from the field to help the 89ers earn a weekend split.

Kaito Ishikawa scored 13 points, Manato Kikuchi added nine and Takehiko Shimura finished with seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists for Sendai.

Point guard Yuki Togashi paced Chiba with 16 points and big man Hilton Armstrong had 10 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks. Ryumo Ono contributed 12 points.

***

Here are the results of Sunday’s nine games in the second division: Yamagata Wyverns 66, Gunma Crane Thunders 62; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 74, Tokyo Excellence 72; Shimane Susanoo Magic 80, Kagoshima Rebnise 59; Aomori Wat’s 69, Ibaraki Robots 63; Fukushima Firebonds 71, Iwate Big Bulls 68; Bambitious Nara 96, Shinshu Brave Warriors 74; Nishinomiya Storks 63, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 50; Hiroshima Dragonflies 86, Ehime Orange Vikings 69; and Kumamoto Volters 73, Kagawa Five Arrows 69.