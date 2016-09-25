Darvish, Andrus lead Rangers to victory

Elvis Andrus had been dealing with flu symptoms and kept his celebration rather subdued after the Texas Rangers clinched the AL West, so he asked manager Jeff Banister afterward to please put him in the lineup again Saturday. He promised to be ready to play.

The lone veteran in the lineup a day after Texas captured another division title, Andrus showed it by hitting a pair of two-run homers in the Rangers’ 5-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

“Yesterday, unfortunately it was the first time I couldn’t celebrate with the guys or go after the game and celebrate, so I was like I might as well play tomorrow if I won’t be able to celebrate the right way,” he said.

Texas wants to keep winning to earn home-field advantage in the postseason.

Yu Darvish (6-5) had all the run support he needed on a couple of big swings from Andrus, who had his first career multi-homer game. Andrus, who will get a break Sunday, also established career highs for homers with eight and RBIs with 68.

Andrus said “it means a lot” to have that production, and told teammates he would one day have two home runs in a game.

“They’re going to laugh when I bring up a conversation about homers, for sure, I don’t have too many in my career,” he said. “They didn’t today.”

Darvish allowed only Stephen Vogt’s two-out single in the first until Yonder Alonso singled with one out in the fifth. Marcus Semien followed with a walk, but Darvish escaped unscathed.

Banister rested his regulars aside from right fielder Nomar Mazara and Andrus, who had his second career four-RBI game.

Robinson Chirinos added an RBI double in the ninth for Texas (92-63), which moved 29 games above .500 for the first time since exactly four years ago on Sept. 24, 2012.

Darvish had been 0-3 on the road, winning for the first time in seven away starts, but he had no-decisions in his last three. Darvish allowed two hits, struck out nine and walked one in seven innings a day after Texas became the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot with its second straight division title and seventh AL West title overall.

“Certainly today that’s as good as we’ve seen Darvish pitch in a while,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Three relievers finished the five-hit shutout. Darvish had lost to the A’s his previous time out, allowing seven runs over five innings in an 11-2 loss last Saturday in Arlington.

Red Sox 6, Rays 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Dustin Pedroia hit his fourth career grand slam to help Rick Porcello get his major league-leading 22nd win, and Boston clinched a playoff berth by extending its winning streak to 10 — the team’s longest in September since 1949.

Koji Uehara threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0

In Toronto, Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer off Tyler Clippard (3-5) in the eighth inning, reaching 30 homers for the seventh straight season as the Blue Jays beat New York.

Royals 7, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Paulo Orlando hit a tying, two-run double and Eric Hosmer followed with a three-run homer against Francisco Rodriguez (3-4), capping a comeback from a 4-2 deficit in the ninth.

White Sox 8, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu hit RBI singles in the first off Cody Anderson (2-5), and Todd Frazier connected for his 39th homer.

Angels 10, Astros 4

In Houston, Kole Calhoun finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Twins 3, Mariners 2

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano hit a tiebreaking homer in the fourth inning.

Norichika Aoki was 0-for-3 for Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Nationals 6, Pirates 1

In Pittsburgh, Washington clinched its third National League East title in five years, behind 5⅓ scoreless innings from rookie reliever Reynaldo Lopez.

Dodgers 14, Rockies 1

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings, Josh Reddick slugged a grand slam in the seventh and the Dodgers moved within a game of clinching its fourth consecutive NL West title.

The Dodgers can wrap up the title Sunday in Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully’s final home game before he retires next weekend.

Giants 9, Padres 6 (10)

In San Diego, San Francisco blew a six-run lead before scoring three times in the 10th.

Phillies 10, Mets 8

In New York, the Mets fell behind 10-0 by the fourth inning, then fell short of what would have been the largest comeback victory in team history.

Cardinals 10, Cubs 4

In Chicago, Yadier Molina drove in four runs and Stephen Piscotty homered to help St. Louis in its wild-card chase.

The Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki was 0-for-1.

Marlins 6, Braves 4

In Miami, Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer to help stop Atlanta’s season-high seven-game winning streak.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-2 for the Marlins.

Reds 6, Brewers 1

In Milwaukee, Dan Straily (14-8) allowed one run and five hits in 6⅔ innings, and Joey Votto hit a two-run homer.

INTERLEAGUE

Orioles 6, Diamondbacks 1

In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo connected for his league-leading 45th homer and Trey Mancini hit his third homer in nine major league at-bats.