Marines icon Omura bows out in final game

Retiring Chiba Lotte Marines star Saburo Omura had only one season in which he hit above .300 and just one 20-homer campaign, with both marks coming in 2009.

Overall, he was a career .265 hitter with 1,363 hits and 127 homers with just a couple of trips to the All-Star Series, which makes him unlikely to become a Hall of Famer in the future.

But numbers don’t speak for Saburo’s value as a player.

The 40-year-old outfielder, who has been an iconic presence for the Pacific League team, played his final game before a capacity crowd of 30,113 at QVC Marine Field during the Orix Buffaloes’ 2-0 win over the Marines on Sunday.

Omura, who hadn’t played in a single game on the top team this year before Sunday, struck out three times, all swinging, in his first at-bats, but came up with a double off Orix closer Yoshihisa Hirano in the ninth to end his career on a high note.

“I was just desperate to make contact with pitches,” Omura joked after the game. “I finally got one in the end, well, (Hirano) actually let me hit it.”

The line-drive double went into the gap between center and right field, which he described as his “best direction to hit to.”

“I didn’t think I was going to make contact,” Omura, who started as a designated hitter but played in left and right field in the ninth, chuckled.

The Marines had clinched third place and a spot in the PL playoffs the day before, so they essentially have nothing to play for over the reminder of the season.

But fans still rushed to buy tickets to this game after Omura announced he would call it quits after the season. Lines to buy the few remaining tickets began forming around 9 a.m. Sunday morning for the 1 p.m. contest as fans hoped to see Omura play live one last time.

“It’s a testament to how much the fans liked him,” said Marines pitcher Jason Standridge, who pitched against Omura before becoming his teammate this year. “They’ve (the club) been planning this day, his special day, for (the fans) to come out and just support him, I think it’s really special. The fans here in Chiba, they are good fans anyway, they are good baseball fans. They get the game, they understand the game. So they respect the guy that’s gone out there and done it day in an day out for so many years.

“Obviously, he’s older now and he’s not going to be like when he was 25 or 30. I think they respect that. ‘Hey, we are going to come support you, kind of send you off.’ I think it’s very fitting, he deserves it.”

Omura almost exclusively played for the Marines over the course of his 22-year career, which spanned 1,782 games through Sunday. The only time he was away from Lotte was when he was traded to the Yomiuri Giants during the 2011 season. He returned to Chiba the very next year.

Omura only appeared in 48 games for the Giants, but a few of Yomiuri’s star players (Shinnosuke Abe, Hayato Sakamoto, Tetsuya Utsumi and a few others) took advantage of their team’s day off to travel to QVC Marine Field to show their support. It was an act that showed just how likeable Omura was as a teammate.

Omura, a two-time Golden Glove winner, was an all-round player yet was never considered a slugger. That didn’t stop the Marines from putting him in the cleanup spot as a “fourth hitter in the lineup,” whose role was to set the table for the players after him rather than as a traditional, hard-slugging cleanup hitter. He led the league in sacrifice flies in 2006 and 2009, an indication of his team-first style of play.

Omura was the team’s No. 4 hitter in each game of the 2005 and 2010 Japan Series, and helped Lotte win both championships.

Asked what was going through his mind when he was at bat in his final game, Omura said he kept thinking it was finally going to be his last one and he reflected on his long career.

“I was thinking of the teammates I’ve played with for a long time, especially ones with whom I won Japan Series titles with,” Omura, who was drafted in the first round out of PL Gakuen High School by Chiba Lotte in 1994, said with tears in his eyes.

Omura, who said that his post-baseball career is “up in the air,” told fans who stayed at the stadium for his retirement ceremony that he achieved his childhood dream of becoming a pro baseball player. But he added that now he has “another dream,” which is to lift the Marines to the top of Japanese baseball.

“I’ll keep working, toward that dream” Omura said.

With his final words he expressed his appreciation to the fans.

“Thank you all very much for having embraced me for all these 22 years,” Omura said, as he bowed at home plate.