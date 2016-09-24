Manchester United manager Mourinho benches Rooney

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been dropped for the English Premier League game against champion Leicester on Saturday.

Rooney was put on the bench by United manager Jose Mourinho, who said Friday that the striker had not been the same player since he was criticized for his display for England’s national team in early September.

Aside from being occasionally rested, Rooney has not been dropped by United since he was left out by Louis van Gaal against Stoke midway through last season. He was also dropped for the last three games of Alex Ferguson’s long reign in the 2012-13 season after falling out with the United manager.

The 30-year-old Rooney has scored one goal in eight games for club and country this season.