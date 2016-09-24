Osaka rallies to make Pan Pacific Open final

Former champion Caroline Wozniacki continued her late-season resurgence by beating second-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on Saturday afternoon to advance to the final of the Pan Pacific Open.

Radwanska was close to victory, leading 5-3 in the second set, but Wozniacki seized momentum when she broke her opponent twice to win the last four games on her way to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win.

Awaiting the Dane in Sunday’s final will be Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka, who continued her fairytale run with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Osaka reached her first WTA final after recovering from a poor start against Svitolina, smashing her racket on the court as her opponent ran away with the first set.

“For sure I think this is my best tournament,” Osaka said, when asked where the result ranks for her.

“I mean I have played good matches right now, for sure I think one of my matches is way better than the rest, but I’m trying to improve every day.”

She added: “I don’t really have pressure since the first match because everyone is ranked higher than me. I’m a wild card, so I play every match and I don’t really care what happens. I just try to do my best.”

But the 18-year-old roared back and closed out proceedings with an acrobatic volley down the middle of the court.

Wozniacki came from 3-1 down in the third set, once again winning four straight games before closing out the match when Radwanska’s return went into the net.

“It was a tough match against a great player,” Wozniacki said. “We always have tough matches. I was happy to fight back even though I was down a break in the second set.”

Wozniacki drew on all her experience against Radwanska, beating her for the ninth time against only four losses.

“We practice together all the time so I knew what to expect,” Wozniacki said. “It was a good game, a good match. Nothing really surprised me.”

The former top-ranked player has faced ankle and wrist injuries this season.

“It’s always a grind when you are injured,” Wozniacki said. “You just have to go with it and work hard. It’s great to be back.”

Looking ahead to the final, Wozniacki said, “Osaka is very aggressive, good serve and good forehand.

“I know her because I practiced with her a few times in Florida, I know her and I know her game. I just need to be consistent, stay aggressive and that’s really all I can do.”

In Saturday’s last on-court action, Sania Mirza from India and Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic combined to destroy the Chinese pair of Liang Chen and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-1, 6-1 in the doubles final.

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, Russia, U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka and Czech Tomas Berdych both cruised into the St. Petersburg Open semifinals on Friday.

Top seed Wawrinka beat Serb Viktor Troicki 7-5, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the final.

Third seed Berdych, currently ninth in the race to make the London ATP Finals, also advanced past Italian veteran Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-3.

Wawrinka, the world No. 3, recorded his sixth win over seventh seed Troicki in as many meetings, breaking in the 12th game for a one-set lead.

Wawrinka, 31, underlined his supremacy on the hardcourt surface in the second with two more breaks to close out in 64 minutes.