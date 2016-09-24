Partners Takahashi, Matsutomo secure spot in Yonex Open Japan doubles final

Rio Olympic gold medalists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo reached the final at the Yonex Open Japan on Saturday, setting up a rematch of last month’s final against Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl of Denmark.

The top-seeded Japanese duo downed compatriots Koharu Yonemoto and Shiho Tanaka 21-14, 21-19. Both Takahashi and Matsutomo plowed their way through the first game, but faced a sterner test in the second with Yonemoto and Tanaka beginning to find their feet to force rallies.

After scoring four straight points to tie the game at 9-9, Yonemoto and Tanaka stayed close to restore parity once again at 19-19. But Takahashi and Matsutomo never allowed their opponents to take the lead in the game, closing it in 46 minutes.

“I’m glad to have won without having to go into the final game,” Takahashi said. “I’m not physically back to my best (after the Olympics), and am surprised that I’m ready on the court despite lagging behind with my preparation.”

After winning here two years ago, the pair is just a win away from their second tournament title, but Matsutomo remains focused on doing her job.

“There are lots of fans here watching us but things won’t go well if I start playing trying to please them,” she said. “The best thing is they feel it is fun to watch us as we show our game.”

Second seed Pedersen and Rytter Juhl battled past third seed Luo Ying and Luo Yu of China 21-23, 21-16, 21-17.

The final game saw the Danes go up 19-16 — the same scoreline they were up by in the Rio final before allowing five straight points to Takahashi and Matsutomo — something that crossed Pedersen’s mind before she smashed in for match point.

“Actually I was thinking about it and then thought we’ll do something else, and we did that. We took a good chance and moved to 20-16,” she said.

“We hoped so much to play this final and now we are in the final against Matsutomo and Takahashi. We look so much forward to go on the court tomorrow. We know it’s going to be really difficult on their home soil, (but) we’ll do our very best.”

In the women’s singles, sixth seed Akane Yamaguchi failed to reach the final, losing 21-17, 21-18 against seventh-seeded Chinese Sun Yu.

Last year’s runner-up Yamaguchi, who beat holder and Rio bronze winner Nozomi Okuhara a day earlier, struggled to overcome 28-cm gap in height in the first game as she surrendered six straight points from 8-6 down to hand the initiative.

Yamaguchi delivered good shots in the air and showed resilience in the second game to lead 17-15, but netted once and over-hit twice as she gave up five straight points before Sun’s smash landed on the line to end the contest in 50 minutes.

Unseeded Aya Ohori also went out after a close tie, falling 21-17, 22-20 to Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao.

In the men’s doubles, unseeded Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura lost 17-21, 21-15, 21-18 against seventh-seeded South Koreans Ko Sung-hyun and Kim Gi-jung.

Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia reached the final in the men’s singles after the three-time Olympic silver winner won 21-14, 21-15 against German Marc Zwiebler. Lee will face fifth seed Jan Jorgensen in the final after the Dane beat sixth seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-14, 21-19.