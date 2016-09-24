Burrell sparks Diamond Dolphins in season-opening victory over Hannaryz

Former bj-league MVP Justin Burrell had a game-best 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to an 81-74 victory over the visiting Kyoto Hannaryz in the teams’ season-opening game.

Burrell, a St. John’s University alum who helped the Yokohama B-Corsairs reach the bj-league Final Four as a first-year franchise during his 2011-12 MVP season, sank 7 of 9 free throws and was 11-for-16 from the field on the first full day of games in the first B. League season.

Nagoya, a former NBL club, outscored Kyoto 26-11 in the fourth quarter at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Diamond Dolphins’ Takaya Sasayama contributed 12 points and post player Jerome Tillman had 11 with seven rebounds as bench boss Reggie Geary’s team won its first game in the B. League.

For Kyoto, big man Kevin Kotzur scored 20 points and hauled in 13 rebounds. He converted 10 of 12 field-goal attempts on the afternoon. Guard Genki Kojima added 17 points and Koki Yabuuchi poured in 11 points.

Northern Happinets 83, Brex 68

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Shigehiro Taguchi scored 19 points and backcourt mate Seiya Ando had 18 and four assists to lead Akita past Tochigi.

Deshawn Stephens contributed 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and 12 boards for the Happinets, who led 42-33 at halftime.

Swingman Takatoshi Furukawa paced the Brex with 14 points. He was 5-for-16 from the field. Yusuke Endo and Kosuke Takeuchi had 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Ryan Rossiter chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Yuta Tabuse provided seven points and two assists.

Jets 89, 89ers 77

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Ryumo Ono had a game-high 23 points and Tyler Stone scored 21 as the Jets prevailed over Sendai.

Michael Parker chipped in with 16 points, while Yuki Togashi added 15 and four assists. Former NBA center Hilton Armstrong finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in nearly 32 minutes for the Jets. Tomokazu Abe had three assists and five steals in the win.

For Sendai, newcomer Dion Wright scored 19 points and hauled in 10 rebounds and Tshilidzi Nephawe supplied 13 points and seven boards. Ryunosuke Yanagawa had 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

SeaHorses 83, Lakestars 78

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, balanced scoring guided Mikawa past the hosts.

Gavin Edwards paced the SeaHorses with 21 points and three teammates also reached double figures in scoring: Kosuke Kanamaru (15), J.R. Sakuragi (11) and Isaac Butts (10). Ryoma Hashimoto and Tomoya Hasegawa chipped in with eight points apiece.

Butts led the visitors with 13 rebounds and Edwards grabbed seven. Makoto Hiejima had a team-best five assists.

Shiga star Julian Mavunga scored 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds and six assists. Big man David Weaver added 14 points and Yusuke Karino had 13. Dai Tanaka finished with 12 points and six boards.

Evessa 64, Levanga 53

In Osaka, former Florida State player Xavier Gibson had a strong regular-season debut for the hosts, scoring 17 points and pulling down eight rebounds with two steals and a block against Hokkaido.

Ex-NBA big man Josh Harrellson scored 11 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Osaka. The University of Kentucky alum also swatted four shots and handed out three assists. Hiroyuki Kinoshita poured in 11 points and teammate Shun Watanuki had eight.

Takehiko Orimo, Levanga’s 46-year-old sharpshooter, scored 14 points, Daniel Miller had 10 and Asahi Tajima nine.

Grouses 85, Albirex BB 74

In Toyama, Drew Viney led the Grouses, the 2015-16 bj-league championship runner-up squad, with 21 points in a victory over Niigata.

Sam Willard added a double-double (14 points, 10 boards) for the Grouses, while Yu Okada had 12 points in his Toyama debut. Ex-NBA big man Earl Barron and Masashi Joho chipped in with nine points apiece.

Kei Igarashi had 18 points for the Albirex and Shunki Hatakeyama scored 11. Clint Chapman finished with eight.

NeoPhoenix 72, Brave Thunders 70

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, San-en’s Richard Roby and Shuto Tawatari both scored 16 points and Robert Dozier netted 15 in a narrow victory over Kawasaki.

Tawatari sank four 3s.

Former Bambitious Nara floor leader Tatsuya Suzuki dished out six assists for the hosts and Olu Ashaolu added nine points.

For the Brave Thunders, Nick Fazekas, another ex-NBA post player, led all scorers with 29 points on 13-for-24 shooting with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Ryan Spangler had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Kengo Nomoto and Yuma Fujii provided nine-point efforts.

Notes: Meanwhile, the second division opened its season on Saturday with eight games. The following results are now in the books: Fukushima Firebonds 89, Iwate Big Bulls 85; Gunma Crane Thunders 63, Yamagata Wyverns 46; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 84, Nishinomiya Storks 78; Kumamoto Volters 87, Kagawa Five Arrows 70; Ibaraki Robots 65, Aomori Wat’s 59; Hiroshima Dragonflies 108, Ehime Orange Vikings 64; Tokyo Excellence 90, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 72; Shimane Susanoo Magic 103, Kagoshima Rebnise 62; and Bambitious Nara 74, Shinshu Brave Warriors 72.