Olympic medalists to get October parade in Tokyo

Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics will parade through central Tokyo on Oct. 7 over a 2.5-km course from the Ginza area to the Nihombashi district, a source close to organizers said Wednesday.

The route will be significantly longer than the parade held four years ago after the London Games, when only Olympic medalists took part in the 1-km event in Ginza that attracted about 500,000 spectators.

Before the 11 a.m. start of this year’s parade, officials will hold a ceremony near the Toranomon Hills high-rise complex that houses the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the source said.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is scheduled to hand the Olympic and Paralympic flags to athletes taking part in the event, according to the source. Koike received the two flags during the respective closing ceremonies of the events in Rio de Janeiro.

The Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese Olympic Committee have decided to hold a joint parade for the country’s Olympians and Paralympians as part of efforts to foster momentum toward 2020.