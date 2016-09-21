Overpowering Osaka eliminates Cibulkova

Teenage sensation Naomi Osaka claimed her biggest scalp to date after beating world No. 12 Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Eighteen-year-old Osaka, whose appearance and playing style have drawn comparisons to her idol Serena Williams, dropped the first two games at Ariake Colosseum but woke up with a vengeance as she took the next six games in a row to claim the first set in dominating fashion.

World No. 66 Osaka again dropped the opening game of the second set but soon got back into her rhythm, pulverizing her sixth-seeded Slovakian opponent to close out the match in 1 hour, 3 minutes with her seventh ace of the afternoon.

“I feel like I knew more about her than she knew about me so I just stuck to the plan and managed to win” said Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father and moved to the United States at the age of 3.

“I never really care too much about people’s rankings. I knew she was seeded but I didn’t look at her exact rank. Of course I’m really happy, it’s just my face doesn’t show it. I went out there with a plan and I’m really happy that it worked. I wasn’t going to back down the whole match. If I were to win or lose, I was just going to play like that so I’m happy it worked.”

Osaka, who beat Japanese No. 1 Misaki Doi in straight sets in the first round, will play either U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic — ranked No. 6 in the world — or Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarterfinals.

Osaka’s only previous wins against players in the top 20 had come against Sara Errani and Samantha Stosur, at the time ranked Nos. 18 and 19, respectively.

Osaka got off to the worst possible start against Cibulkova when she lost the opening game on serve to love, and the Slovakian hammered home the advantage as she took a 2-0 lead in the first set.

But Osaka found her groove with a series of booming serves in the third game, and the teenager continued to pound her opponent as she took the first set without dropping another game.

Cibulkova looked to have got herself back in contention when she broke Osaka in the opening game of the second set.

But Osaka recovered in imperious style, closing out the win with an ace having broken her opponent six times over the entire match.