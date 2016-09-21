Blue Jays pounce on Mariners hurler Iwakuma

J.A. Happ became the major leagues’ second 20-game winner and Russell Martin and Michael Saunders each hit a two-run homer, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Tuesday night to move into first in the AL wild-card race.

Toronto took the lead with an eight-run fourth inning and moved a game ahead of Baltimore. Detroit remained 2½ games behind the Blue Jays.

Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma (16-12) worked 3⅓ innings. He gave up eight hits and six runs — five earned — with one walk and five strikeouts.

Happ, meanwhile, was the patient beneficiary when the Jays took the lead with an eight-run fourth inning.

Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and trail Toronto by four games.

Happ (20-4) allowed two runs, six hits and a walk over five innings, striking out eight while winning for the 14th time in his last 15 decisions. He’s the first Toronto pitcher to reach 20 wins since Roy Halladay in 2008.

“Twenty wins. It’s hard to do at the big league level, the best baseball in the world,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s had some kind of season. He’s going to keep going strong, but it’s quite an accomplishment.”

Martin and Saunders each homered off Iwakuma during the Blue Jays’ big inning.

Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

In Baltimore, David Ortiz broke open a tight game with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Boston won its sixth straight game.

Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara worked a scoreless eighth for his 14th hold of the season.

Yankees 5, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, rookie slugger Gary Sanchez hit his 17th homer in 42 games this season, a three-run shot in a four-run seventh for New York.

Tigers 8, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Matt Boyd breezed through eight innings, backed by home runs from James McCann and Miguel Cabrera.

Indians 2, Royals 1

In Cleveland, pinch hitter Brandon Guyer hit a game-ending RBI single, helping the Indians inch closer to the AL Central title.

Rangers 5, Angels 4

In Arlington, Texas, rookie Nomar Mazara hit his 20th homer in another testy game with multiple ejections.

Astros 2, Athletics 1 (10)

In Oakland, George Springer delivered a go-ahead single in the 10th inning.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cardinals 10, Rockies 5

In Denver, Adam Wainwright was shaky on the mound and shined at the plate with a career-high four RBIs.

Marlins 1, Nationals 0

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton homered to back a strong outing by Jose Fernandez, who pitched eight innings and struck out 12 for the Marlins.

Giants 2, Dodgers 0

In Los Angeles, Eduardo Nunez and Brandon Belt homered to help San Francisco overcome injuries to All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto and shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Braves 5, Mets 4

In New York, Mets nemesis Julio Teheran pitched seven more sparkling innings and last-place Atlanta blunted the Mets’ bid to extend its NL wild-card lead.

Cubs 6, Reds 1

In Chicago, Jon Lester overcame an injury scare to throw seven strong innings, and the Cubs moved closer to securing the NL’s best record.

Pirates 6, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Andrew McCutchen, Jody Mercer and Josh Bell each drove in two runs, and Pittsburgh kept its faint playoff hopes alive.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2

In San Diego, Adam Rosales homered and drove in four runs and rookie Ryan Schimpf scored three times for the hosts.

INTERLEAGUE

Phillies 7, White Sox 6

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera homered and drove in three runs, leading Philadelphia to the win.