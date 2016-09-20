Goeido remains atop leaderboard at 10-0

Goeido continued his perfect run at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, beating fellow ozeki Terunofuji to claim his 10th victory at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Yokozuna Harumafuji and No. 14 maegashira Endo still trail Goeido with identical 9-1 records.

Ozeki Kisenosato kept his hopes for promotion to yokozuna alive by securing a winning record and sits two wins off the pace along with two other wrestlers.

Goeido locked his arms underneath Terunofuji’s and forcefully shoved the Mongolian out of the ring to hand him his sixth loss in the 15-day tourney.

Nagoya titleholder Harumafuji, aiming to capture back-to-back championships, held firm against Aoiyama (5-5), toppling the Bulgarian fifth-ranked maegashira onto his back at the edge of the ring.

Earlier, Endo was dominant throughout his fight with Sadanoumi (4-6) as he bulldozed the helpless No. 10 maegashira out the dohyo.

In a showdown of two ozeki with 7-2 records, Kisenosato, who had started out losing twice in the first three days of this meet, prevailed over Kotoshogiku in their 61st career matchup.

Kisenosato now has a 29-32 record against Kotoshogiku.

Goeido, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet Kisenosato on Wednesday.

Another bout between wrestlers with two losses each saw sekiwake Takayasu and Okinoumi struggling to take control, but the top maegashira took the loss after stepping out of the ring with his right foot.

Eighth-ranked maegashira Kotoyuki (8-2) pushed out No. 14 maegashira Kagayaki (6-4) to remain in contention for the championship.

Yokozuna Kakuryu picked up his seventh victory after edging out sekiwake Takarafuji (3-7) and sits in a group of five grapplers with three losses apiece along with Kotoshogiku and Okinoumi.