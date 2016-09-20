J. League chairman denies single-stage return a done deal

J. League chairman Mitsuru Murai on Tuesday denied that the league has already decided to return to a single-stage format from next season but confirmed that the idea is under consideration.

The J. League last season adopted a two-stage league system with postseason playoffs in a bid to boost sponsorship revenue, ending the single-league format it had used from 2005-14.

But league chiefs are considering pulling the plug after only two seasons, after striking a 10-year, ¥210 billion deal to sell online broadcasting rights to British media company Perform Group in July — the biggest commercial deal in the history of Japanese sports.

“It’s not the case that just because money has come in, we’ll be going back to the way things were,” Murai told reporters after the J. League’s September board of directors meeting. “We have to think about the exposure of the J. League and what the fans want.

“It’s not the case that everything has already been decided just because of the Perform money. If we get rid of the two-stage system, it’s our responsibility to replace it with something just as good.”

The two-stage system has attracted criticism from some supporters who see it as unfair, with the team that wins the most points over the 34-game regular season being forced into a playoff with a lower-ranked team to decide the championship.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima won the title last year after beating Gamba Osaka over a two-legged final. Sanfrecce finished first in the overall table with a J. League-record 74 points, while Gamba qualified for the playoffs on goal difference after finishing third, 11 points behind Sanfrecce.

The system has also led to scheduling headaches, with Asian Champions League, Club World Cup, Emperor’s Cup and international matches all being played close to the J. League playoffs. This year’s playoffs are scheduled to take place from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, although matches could also be played on Nov. 6 depending on the number of teams that qualify.

“The Asian Football Confederation has decided that domestic leagues cannot play for two weeks before the Asian Champions League final,” said Murai. “That was decided after we had decided to go to the two-stage system. There is also an international date in November, so the J. League will not be able to play at its most important time.

“There was also an earthquake this year in Kumamoto, and we had to change the schedule because the J2 team there couldn’t play. If Kumamoto had been in J1, it would have been very difficult to rearrange the schedule. There have been typhoons as well, and this season we have been reminded how difficult it can be to make use of what limited time you have.”

Murai said that the J. League’s sponsors have given their understanding to any potential changes, and that a decision is likely to be reached by November.

“We are planning to continue the discussion at the October meeting but it’s not something that we alone can decide,” he said. “If we have the agreement of everyone then we can reach a decision in November. That’s one time limit.

“Nothing has been decided and I can’t say which way it feels like it is going to go. This is not just a question of not having enough money. It’s not a question of going back to the way things were. We have to take things to the next level.”