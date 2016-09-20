Blossoming star Osaka keeping things fun on court

On a day when Naomi Osaka reminded a group of young tennis players from northeastern Japan to remember that tennis is a game and should be fun, she spoke about her experiences as she climbed the rankings this summer.

In her U.S. Open debut earlier this month, Osaka reached the third round, where she blew a 5-1 lead in the third set against world No. 9 Madison Keys of the United States. Afterward, Osaka called her disappointment at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the tournament’s center court, “fun.”

“Every time I’m learning,” she said Sunday at Ariake Tennis Forest Park in Tokyo. “Each occasion is a bit different, but I’ve kind of adjusted slowly.

“In the Australian Open I played on Rod Laver (center court) and I was extremely nervous. And in the French, I played on Suzanne Lenglen, and I was kind of OK. It’s a big, big court, but I wasn’t nervous. On Arthur Ashe I was completely fine.”

Part of that might have been all her time watching tennis there as a youngster. So despite blowing a huge opportunity in the biggest match of her life, she remained positive.

“It was really fun, because when I was little I watched the U.S. Open there and all the players in the world play on that court — especially there, because I had physically watched matches there. That was a great memory.”

The 180-cm Osaka is known for her hard serves but said her current focus is getting those serves in rather than firing aces.

“I just want to place it well at a decent speed,” she said. “It’s never supposed to be a bomb. For the other girl to give me a short return, it (the serve) is just a setup shot. I don’t go out there trying to rip my arm off and hit a very fast serve.

“If it could consistently be very fast while the percentage is good, that would be great, but it’s not really a big goal of mine. My goal right now is to make my first-service percentage go up. If I have to lower my serve speed, I’ll do it.”

After finishing 2015 ranked 203rd, she’s climbed to No. 66 and has reached the third round of all three Grand Slams she’s played in, having missed making her Wimbledon debut due to a right-knee strain. Asked what has been the biggest thing she’s needed in order to play her game against top opponents, Osaka said it was experience.

“I’ve just had to play a lot of matches and get a lot of experience (this year) because this is my first full season: getting experience and getting confidence in myself and the belief that I am able to play with these girls,” she said.

Her third-round, third-set, U.S. Open collapse was, she said, a lesson.

“I wasn’t used to that occasion, being up by such a big margin against a top 10 player,” Osaka said. “I think I just panicked a little. I feel if I get into that situation again, I’ve already learned from it, so I should just deal with it.”

Osaka’s favorite player is former world No. 1 Serena Williams, but she is also a fan of Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

“It was a lot of fun watching them, seeing how different their styles were,” Osaka said.

“I don’t remember what match made me start thinking that she (Williams) was my role model, but I do remember in second or third grade I had to do a school report on someone and I picked her. I basically wrote an essay about how she was my favorite tennis player. And from then on, I sort of committed to making her my role model.”

But life is not all about tennis for Osaka, who moved to the United States at the age of three with her Haitian father and Japanese mother.

There’s no mistaking where Osaka’s heart is and who she looks to for inspiration.

“The biggest one would be my mom because she’s the backbone of everything I do,” Osaka said. “I always want to make her proud. As a role model, she’s it. She’s such a hard worker and she doesn’t really complain. She doesn’t care so much what happens to her, but cares about other people.”