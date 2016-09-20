Wentz shines again as Eagles beat Bears

Carson Wentz followed up an impressive NFL debut with another solid performance, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 29-14 on Monday night.

Wentz showed plenty of poise, just as he did in his debut against Cleveland.

Playing in the city where he was drafted by the Eagles with the No. 2 overall pick, he completed 21 of 34 passes and played turnover-free ball in his second straight game despite absorbing several big hits.

“Throughout the week, I just realized I’m going back to kind of where my life changed so to speak,” Wentz said. “It was cool to be back here, especially to come out here with the win.”

Ryan Mathews ran for two scores, and the Eagles (2-0) scored a pair of touchdowns late in the third quarter to break open a two-point game.

While Philadelphia was pulling away, Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler walked to the locker room with a right thumb injury and did not return.

That was the biggest blow for the Bears (0-2), who lost several players and fell again after opening with a loss at Houston. It’s not the sort of start they envisioned in their second year under coach John Fox after finishing last in the NFC North. But they continued to struggle at home, where they were 1-7 a year ago.

Cutler, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 157 yards, walked to the locker room following an interception by Nigel Bradham late in the third quarter. Cutler was seen having his right hand examined on the sideline early in the third following a strip-sack by Destiny Vaeao, though he said it happened sometime earlier in the game. That play just aggravated it.

Along with the injury, Cutler got an earful from injured Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee. Cameras caught the two having a heated exchange following the interception.

“He’s a passionate guy,” Cutler said. “Everybody’s got a lot vested into this. He does as well. No one likes to lose. No one likes to lose in that type of fashion. He’s upset, I’m upset. Everyone in that locker room is upset right now.”

Brian Hoyer took over for Cutler and was 9 of 12 for 78 yards.

Before the game, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and several teammates raised their right fists during the national anthem in a protest.

Jenkins said Saturday he would lead teammates in a demonstration against social injustice. Cornerback Ron Brooks and defensive end Steven Means joined him. It was not clear if another Eagles player joined in. Jenkins had insisted the protest would not be “an anti-police thing” and that police “are a key part of the solution in this issue.”