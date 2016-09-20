Mejia, Asamura spark Lions in runaway victory over Buffaloes

Ernesto Mejia and Hideto Asamura both hit three-run home runs to power the Seibu Lions 11-1 over the Orix Buffaloes on Tuesday.

Mejia opened the scoring in the first inning with his 35th homer of the season before his teammate Hotaka Yamakawa struck a solo shot and Asamura bashed his three-run clout in the eighth to make it 9-1. Yamakawa added a two-run homer in the ninth at Kyocera Dome.

Ryoma Nogami (3-9) held the Buffaloes to one run on four hits and two walks over six innings to pick up his first win since April 20. Three relievers tossed an inning each to keep Orix, the PL’s last -place club, scoreless.

Rookie Daiki Aoyama (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks in four innings.

With the win, Seibu, which sits in fourth place in the PL, kept alive its chances of advancing to the postseason Climax Series.

Eagles at Marines — ppd.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants at Tigers — ppd.