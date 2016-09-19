Muto scores as Mainz grabs first league win of season

Japan forward Yoshinori Muto scored his team’s third goal Sunday to help Mainz pick up its first win of the Bundesliga season, a 3-1 victory over FC Augsburg.

Muto came on as a substitute for Jhon Cordoba in the 67th minute and tapped home with less than 10 minutes left on the clock for his second goal of the season following his stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund last month, sealing the win for Mainz.

“I have to produce results in the limited playing time I’m given. I was really focused on making that one chance count,” said Muto.

Cordoba got Mainz on the scoresheet first with a seventh-minute header from a corner and Yunus Malli reclaimed the lead for Mainz with a headed goal from Daniel Brosinski’s cross two minutes after Konstantinos Stafylidis had equalized in the 73rd.

For Augsburg, Takashi Usami started on the bench and was not called upon by manager Dirk Schuster.