Rams win in long-awaited return to L.A.

The Rams were a certifiable hit in their return to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 22 years. Now if they could just score a touchdown.

They have yet to find the end zone since leaving St. Louis, yet still managed to win their regular-season home debut on Sunday, beating the Seattle Seahawks 9-3 on Greg Zuerlein’s three field goals — the longest a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Rams (1-1) were shut out in a 28-0 loss at San Francisco in their season opener.

“Last week, to put it simple, we got embarrassed,” wide receiver Kenny Britt said. “And so to come back like this is good for morale and good for our confidence.”

Plenty of penalties slowed down the game for the announced crowd of 91,046 on a searing day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams marked the long-awaited occasion by wearing blue-and-gold throwback uniforms for their regular-season home debut.

“You most definitely want to set the tone, especially at home,” safety Mark Barron said. “This is what we do at home. When we come home, we win.”

With field goals accounting for all the offense, it was hardly the high-scoring show Los Angeles sports fans are known to crave.

At times, the dull roar of chatter was the loudest sound from the crowd until the fourth quarter when they were on their feet cheering the Rams’ defense.

Alec Ogletree recovered a fumble by Seattle’s Christine Michael at the Los Angeles 29 with 57 seconds left in the game, ending the Seahawks’ last scoring bid.

“It kind of happened all so fast,” Ogletree said. “I was kind of just roaming the field. I dropped like 30 yards deep, which I don’t even think I was supposed to do. I just saw him (Russell Wilson) check it down, I just ran it down.”

The drive included an incomplete pass from Wilson and a false start penalty on the Seahawks.

“It was just a great play by those guys,” Michael said. “They played a tremendous game. I just got to do better, hold on to the ball in those situations.”

Patriots 31, Dolphins 24: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jimmy Garoppolo had three first-half touchdown passes before leaving in the second quarter with a right shoulder injury.

Steelers 24, Bengals 16: In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns to offset a pair of interceptions.

Broncos 34, Colts 20: In Denver, Von Miller gave the Broncos fans a reminder of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance, sweeping in for the sack-strip of Andrew Luck that sealed the win.

Falcons 35, Raiders 28: In Oakland, Justin Hardy caught a deflected 8-yard touchdown pass for Atlanta to break a tie midway through the fourth quarter.

Cardinals 40, Buccaneers 7: In Glendale, Arizona, Carson Palmer threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona (1-1) intercepted Jameis Winston four times.

Chargers 38, Jaguars 14: In San Diego, Philip Rivers matched his career-high with four TD passes, including two to Travis Benjamin, and Melvin Gordon ran for one score and had his first 100-yard game.

Cowboys 27, Redskins 23: In Landover, Maryland, Alfred Morris scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with under five minutes left, leading Dallas to a win over his former team.

Giants 13, Saints 10: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Eli Manning hit Victor Cruz on a third-down 34-yard pass to set up Josh Brown’s winning 23-yard field goal as time expired. New York is off to its first 2-0 start since 2009, while New Orleans lost its second straight.

Ravens 25, Browns 20: In Cleveland, Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes to Mike Wallace and Baltimore rallied from a 20-point first-quarter deficit.

Panthers 46, 49ers 27: In Charlotte, Cam Newton threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers.

Titans 16, Lions 15: In Detroit, Marcus Mariota converted a fourth down with a perfectly lofted 9-yard TD pass to Andre Johnson with 1:13 left.

Texans 19 Chiefs 12: In Houston, DeAndre Hopkins had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown and Nick Novak kicked four field goals.

Vikings 17, Packers 14: In Minneapolis, Sam Bradford had a Minnesota debut almost as dazzling as the new $1.1 billion building itself, completing 22 of 30 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.