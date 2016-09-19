BayStars beat Carp to reach Climax Series for first time

Jose Lopez hit a two-run homer and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo drove in a run to lead the Yokohama BayStars to a 3-1 win over Hiroshima Carp on Monday.

With its third straight victory, Yokohama secured at least a third-place finish in the Central League to claim a spot in the postseason Climax Series for the first time.

Lopez opened the scoring in the first inning with his 30th home run this season into the left stands and Tsutsugo hit an RBI single to right with two outs in the sixth at Yokohama Stadium.

Rookie Shota Imanaga (8-8) gave up one run — a Hector Luna solo homer in the fifth — as he held the CL champion to three hits over 6⅔ innings. Closer Yasuaki Yamasaki picked up his 32nd save after allowing one hit in the ninth.

Atsuya Horie (0-1), a second-year pitcher making his first career start for Hiroshima, yielded two runs on two hits while walking three in five innings to take the loss. The Carp lost their third game in a row.

Yokohama, the only team in Japanese professional baseball that had not made it to the Climax Series for the top three teams in each league that was introduced in 2007, will meet the Yomiuri Giants in the first stage of the CL Climax Series starting Oct. 8.

Tigers 4, Giants 1

At Koshien Stadium, rookie Shun Takayama struck a solo homer in the first while Yutaro Itayama hit an RBI single and Fumiya Hojo doubled in two runs in the second to give Hanshin an early lead over Yomiuri. Yuta Iwasada (8-9) allowed one run on five hits over eight innings and Marcos Mateo (18) tossed a perfect ninth.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 3, Marines 1

At Sapporo Dome, Shohei Otani got the home team on the scoreboard first with a sacrifice fly in the first and Takuya Nakashima drove in two runs in the fourth to down Chiba Lotte and give Hokkaido Nippon Ham its third consecutive win. The Fighters became the first team in the PL to amass 80 wins this season.

Lions 5, Eagles 2

At Seibu Prince Dome, Seibu erupted for five runs in the third and rookie Shinsaburo Tawata (7-5) held Tohoku Rakuten to two runs on nine hits over eight innings while fanning nine to win his fifth straight decision, lifting the Lions back into fourth place over the Eagles.

Buffaloes 3, Hawks 3 (12)

At Yafuoku Dome, Fukuoka SoftBank leftfielder Akira Nakamura hit a game-tying RBI single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second to force the game against Orix into extra innings. Neither squad scored in the next three innings, as the Hawks remained in the lead in the league.