Goeido stays in front, preserves ozeki status

Goeido made mincemeat of Yoshikaze to maintain his slender lead at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday and secure his ozeki status for the next basho into the bargain.

Needing a majority of wins to save his rank after going 7-8 in Nagoya in July, Goeido (8-0) took control after a brief exchange of slaps and thrusts and barged out No. 1 maegashira Yoshikaze (3-5) to stay one win clear with seven days remaining at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji also won to stay in touch with Goeido at 7-1 along with the maegashira pair of Okinoumi and Endo. Yokozuna hopeful Kisenosato shared third place at 6-2 with fellow ozeki Kotoshogiku and two other wrestlers.

Harumafuji remained firmly in the hunt for back-to-back championships, locking on to fourth-ranked maegashira Chiyootori’s (1-7) belt and sending him down with an overarm throw.

Kakuryu, the other yokozuna competing here following the injury-enforced withdrawal of Hakuho, holds a 5-3 record thanks to a slap-down win over third-ranked maegashira Takanoiwa (3-5) in the day’s last bout.

Aiming to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Goeido, top-ranked maegashira Okinoumi found himself on the back foot after the charge but got both arms wrapped around Mitakeumi (5-3) and bumped out the fifth-ranked maegashira.

Endo, a No. 14 maegashira, held on to his share of second place by blasting out Ikioi (5-3) to score his first win against the seventh-ranked grappler in seven career meetings between the two at a grand tournament.

Looking back to his best after a couple of early hiccups, Kisenosato was dominant in his bout against Myogiryu (2-6), slapping the fourth-ranked maegashira around and serving up a meaty blow that forced him to hit the dirt with both hands.

Kotoshogiku barely broke sweat in flooring Brazilian-born komusubi Kaisei (1-7) and needs to win just two more bouts to stay at sumo’s second-highest rank.

Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji dropped to 4-4 after being toppled by komusubi Tochiozan (3-5).