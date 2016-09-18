City beats Bournemouth to continue perfect start to season

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Kelechi Iheanacho shone as Manchester City crushed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to preserve its lead at the Premier League summit.

League debutant Ilkay Gundogan also found the net for Pep Guardiola’s City, which has made its best-ever start to a season with eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

Everton climbed to second by beating Middlesbrough 3-1, while Islam Slimani scored twice on his first league start as champions Leicester City downed Burnley 3-0 and Arsenal won 4-1 at Hull City.

“Our high pressing was not perfect today. We had problems with controlling the Bournemouth build-up, but we created a lot of counterattacks,” said City manager Guardiola, who lost Nolito to a late red card.

“We are so lucky that we have Kevin De Bruyne with us. It was a fantastic performance.”

Guardiola made four changes to the team that had outclassed Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Iheanacho and Nolito coming in.

Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal, made his first Bournemouth start, but it was to prove an afternoon to forget for the England international.

He gave away the free-kick that led to City’s 15th-minute opener, De Bruyne cleverly stroking the set-piece beneath the jumping wall and into the bottom corner.

The Belgian was involved in the hosts’ second goal 10 minutes later, moving Nolito’s pass on to Sterling, who unselfishly teed up Iheanacho — deputizing for the suspended Sergio Aguero — to score.

Sterling added a third early in the second half, squeezing a shot over the line after Iheanacho had returned the favour, before De Bruyne set up Gundogan for City’s fourth.

The only disappointment for Guardiola was the late dismissal of Spanish forward Nolito for leaning his head into Adam Smith’s face.

Everton remains two points back in second place after Ronald Koeman’s side came from behind to beat Middlesbrough at Goodison Park.

Boro took a 21st-minute lead when Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg palmed George Friend’s cross into his own net as he was challenged by Alvaro Negredo.

But Gareth Barry marked his 600th Premier League appearance with an equalizer while Seamus Coleman and Romelu Lukaku completed the comeback before half-time.

Arsenal stands three points below Everton in third place after Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez scored twice and squandered a penalty in the team’s success at Hull.

Sanchez claimed Arsenal’s first goal when Alex Iwobi’s shot flicked off him and into the net, only to then see his spot-kick saved by Eldin Jakupovic after Jake Livermore had been sent off for handball.

After Theo Walcott had chipped in to make it 2-0, Robert Snodgrass reduced the arrears with a 79th-minute penalty following a foul on Hull debutant Dieumerci Mbokani by visiting goalkeeper Petr Cech.

But Sanchez made the game safe four minutes later by lashing home after Jakupovic had saved from Walcott and substitute Granit Xhaka added a stunning late goal from long range.

“I feel overall it was a positive performance after playing away in the Champions League and away again today,” said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose side drew 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.