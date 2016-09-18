Iranian cyclist dies after crash in Paralympics road race

An Iranian cyclist died after crashing in a road race at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on Saturday.

He was Bahman Golbarnezhad, aged 48, the International Paralympics Committee said.

It said he received emergency treatment on the course and was transported to a Rio hospital where officials said he died.

“This is truly heart-breaking news, and the thoughts and condolences of the whole Paralympic movement are with Bahman’s family, friends, and teammates, as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran,” IPC president Philip Craven said in a statement.

The IPC said it believes this is the first death in a Paralympics.

The IPC said Golbarnezhad crashed about 10:40 a.m. local time on a mountainous stretch of the road cycling course. The IPC said he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not clear, and officials said it was being investigated.

“The Paralympic family is united in grief at this horrendous tragedy, which casts a shadow over what have been great Paralympic Games,” Craven added.

The Iranian flag was lowered to half-staff in the Paralympic Village, and at the venue where Iran faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a men’s sitting volleyball final on Sunday.

A moment of silence will also be held at Sunday’s closing ceremony in Maracana Stadium.

“This is very sad news for sport and for the Paralympic movement.” Carlos Nuzman, head of the Rio Olympic organizing committee, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with Bahman’s family, his teammates and all the people of Iran.”

Japan’s wait continues

KYODO

Japan allowed another opportunity to secure top spot on the podium go up in smoke Saturday at the Rio Paralympics after gold-medal favorite Atsushi Yamamoto settled for silver in the men’s T42 long jump.

Seventeen-year-old Keichi Nakajima won bronze in the men’s 200-meter individual medley in the SM14 class in his Paralympics debut, but adding two medals was the best Japan could do on the penultimate day of the Rio Paralympics.

Japan improved its gold-less medal count to 21, reaching only half of the 40-medal target the country set before the 12-day competition featuring 132 Japanese athletes.

At Olympic Stadium, Yamamoto, who fouled on his first two leaps, recorded a jump of 6.62 meters in his fourth attempt in the long jump final to finish behind German Heinrich Popow, who set a Paralympic record of 6.70.

“It’s disappointing but this is reality,” said the 34-year-old Yamamoto, who matched his personal best to finish 8 cm behind the world-record holder.

“The margin was only 8 cm but it was a huge difference. I thought I would become a hero if I could win gold, but this is all I’ve got now. Anything other than gold is a loss,” he said.

At Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Nakajima touched the wall in 2 minutes, 15.46 seconds behind the Netherlands’ Marc Evers (2:10.29) and Britain’s Thomas Hamer (2:12.88).

“I was happy enough to make the final but I’m happy that I won a medal,” said Nakajima.

“I saved my energy for the final spurt and as a result, I was able to clinch a bronze medal. I swam with all my might and my mind was blank,” he said.

Elsewhere, Mayumi Narita, a 15-time gold medalist swimmer in the Paralympics, finished seventh in the women’s S5 100 freestyle, the race won by China’s Li Zhang.

In mixed wheelchair rugby, Japan lost to Australia 63-57 in the semifinals, setting up a bronze-medal clash against Canada.

Also in athletics, wheelchair racer Yuka Kiyama finished fourth in the women’s 100-meter T52 final.

Yoshifumi Nagao was eighth in the men’s T54 100 meters, Kaede Maegawa was seventh and Hitomi Onishi was eighth in the women’s T42 100, and Saki Takakuwa placed eighth in the women’s T44 100.

On Saturday, Japanese Paralympic Committee chairman Mitsunori Torihara summed up Japan’s lack of gold as being “very disappointing and unexpected,” adding that they will be reviewing the training program for athletes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s not just about winning gold, but (at the Tokyo Olympics) in four years’ time we have to make sure we have a good balance of gold, silver and bronze. We have to come up with a concrete plan to realize that, and get on with it immediately,” he said.