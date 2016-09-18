Nishikori, Japan aiming high after Davis Cup playoff sweep

Kei Nishikori fired a warning shot ahead of next season’s Davis Cup after Japan completed a comprehensive 5-0 win over hapless Ukraine in a World Group playoff on Sunday.

Taro Daniel and Yoshihito Nishioka each earned another singles win for Japan at Utsubo Tennis Center after a rain delay of almost three hours, defeating Artem Smirnov (3-6, 7-5, 6-1) and Danylo Kalenichenko (6-2, 6-2), respectively.

Nishikori was not on call Sunday after his doubles victory with Yuichi Sugita a day earlier sealed Japan’s place in the 2017 World Group, and was more than happy to see Daniel and Nishioka put the finishing touches on a successful weekend for the host nation.

“Each one of us had a win here so that’s good for us as a team,” world No. 5 Nishikori said. “We have plenty of time until next year, when we’ll definitely be better.”

“The Davis Cup is a competition I personally like and I like being able to represent your country. There’s a lot I gained through the Olympics and I feel like I’ve been able to apply here what I learned there.”

Japan captain Minoru Ueda poured praise on his quartet which made relative easy work of the Ukrainians, who were stifled by the punishing heat over the first two days.

Ueda, though, challenged his troops to aim higher, especially Nishikori, whom he believes has a realistic chance of knocking Novak Djokovic from the top of the world rankings.

“I’m really glad we were able to finish 5-0. We never expected a 5-0 win before the competition started,” Ueda said. “The players found a way to get the most from themselves. It’s actually taken me by surprise, that we did as well as we did.

“I think Nishikori can be a No. 1 player if he puts his mind to it, and the others into the top 50, top 30. If they do better individually, it will only lead to a better team performance. And we as a group need to try to help everyone achieve those targets.”

Nishikori will enjoy some rare time off until Oct. 3, when he begins his attempt to recapture the Japan Open in Tokyo. The Japan Open will be the start of the season’s stretch run for Nishikori, who is eyeing a spot in the ATP World Tour Finals for the third successive year.

Nishikori will almost certainly book one of the eight places at the Tour Finals, but is hoping to reach the final for his first time. He failed to get out of his group last year, and made the semis in 2014.

“My goal in finishing the season again is London,” Nishikori said of the Nov. 13-20 event. “I had a really productive summer which has put me in a pretty good position to qualify. I need to do well in the Asian leg of the tour at the Rakuten (Japan Open) first and then Shanghai, and have a good finish going into London.

“I really need to make the most of this time off that’s coming up. I built up a lot of fatigue over the summer and I still haven’t been able to completely get rid of it. I need to make sure I recharge for the Rakuten and these last two, three months.”