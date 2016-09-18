Jackson stars as Louisville routs Florida State

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson shrugged off chants of “Heisman! Heisman!” from Cardinals’ fans and seemed satisfied knowing he had played a role in one of the program’s biggest wins.

A very big role worthy of all the adulation.

Jackson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as No. 10 Louisville poured it on for a 63-20 victory on Saturday, the most points ever allowed by Florida State.

His performance helped the Cardinals establish themselves as a title contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference — and the national crown — by dismantling the second-ranked Seminoles in one of the worst defeats in FSU history.

What was billed as an ACC showdown quickly turned into a rout. And after blowing second-half leads against Florida State the past two years, Louisville kept the pressure on.

Jackson ran for 146 yards and four TDs and passed for 216 yards and a score to lead the Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 ACC).

The quarterback’s performance raised his season TD total to 18 and drew high praise from none other than NFL free agent Michael Vick, a dual-threat QB himself not long ago at Virginia Tech.

Vick tweeted, “Lamar Jackson 5x better than what I was at V-Tech . . . Enough said!! #future”

Jackson was flattered but took it in stride, “I guess it’s just helping us win, you know? I don’t really look at that.”

No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Mississippi 43: In Oxford, Mississippi, Alabama scored two defensive touchdowns and another on special teams to overcome a three-touchdown deficit.

No. 3 Ohio State 45, No. 14 Oklahoma 24: In Norman, Oklahoma, Noah Brown tied the Ohio State record with four touchdown receptions.

No. 4 Michigan 45, Colorado 28: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, De’Veon Smith gave Michigan the lead with a 42-yard run early in the third quarter and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Colorado.

No. 5 Clemson 59, South Carolina St. 0: In Clemson, South Carolina, Deshaun Watson threw three early touchdown passes in Clemson’s rout in the game that both coaches decided to shorten.

No. 7 Stanford 27, Southern California 10: In Stanford, California, Christian McCaffrey showed off his trademark versatility, slipping out of the backfield for a 56-yard touchdown reception and diving over the pile for a 1-yard score.

No. 8 Washington 41, Portland State 3: In Seattle, Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes in the first 16 minutes and Washington closed out its uninspired nonconference schedule with a victory over Portland State.

No. 9 Wisconsin 23, Georgia State 17: In Madison, Wisconsin, backup quarterback Alex Hornibrook led Wisconsin on three scoring drives in the second half.

California 50, No. 11 Texas 43: In Berkeley, California, Davis Webb threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 3:41 to play and California got its first win over a ranked team in nearly four years.

Webb, who grew up outside Dallas cheering for the Longhorns, made the most of his first meeting against his home-state team. He threw for 397 yards, ran for a score and connected on a 12-yard pass to Chad Hansen that broke a 43-all tie and gave coach Sonny Dykes his biggest win in four seasons at Cal (2-1).

No. 12 Michigan St. 36, No. 18 Notre Dame 28: In South bend, Indiana, Tyler O’Connor threw for two touchdowns, and Gerald Holmes ran for two more, including a 73-yard score.

North Dakota State 23, No. 13 Iowa 21: In Iowa City, Iowa, Cam Pedersen kicked a 37-yard field as time expired.

Nebraska 35, No. 22 Oregon 32: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Tommy Armstrong Jr. scored on a 34-yard quarterback draw with 2:29 left.