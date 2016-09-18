Granderson powers Mets

Curtis Granderson’s upbeat personality aided the Mets in navigating a difficult day at the ballpark.

A couple of big swings in extra innings helped, too.

Granderson hit a solo home run with two outs in the 12th inning after also connecting for a tying shot in the 11th, lifting New York over the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night, hours after it announced star right-hander Jacob deGrom is likely done for the season.

The Mets moved into a tie with San Francisco atop the NL wild-card standings, with St. Louis two games behind them.

Granderson is the first Met ever to homer twice in extra innings in the same game, according to ESPN Stats and Info. He was in a 1-for-26 slump before his first shot.

“He never gets down,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s never down. He’s the same guy every day. He’s dangerous.”

Granderson pulled a 3-2 pitch from left-hander Ryan O’Rourke (0-1) down the right-field line to win it, getting mobbed at home plate by teammates.

After Minnesota’s Byron Buxton hit a soaring homer for a 2-1 lead in the 11th, Granderson tied it 2-all leading off the bottom half against closer Brandon Kintzler.

Granderson’s second homer was the 201st by the Mets this season, breaking the team record set in 2006. It was his 28th home run this year and third career game-ender, including one on May 27 against the Dodgers.

DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and will probably miss the rest of the year because of an injury to the ulnar nerve in his right elbow.

“Obviously to miss a guy like that in the rotation is going to be tough for us,” Granderson said.

“But we’ve had some great guys step in even in the time he’s been gone.”

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cardinals 3, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Kolten Wong hit a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run comeback in the ninth inning and St. Louis rallied for a big win in its playoff chase.

Brewers 11, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Ryan Braun went deep twice to reach 30 homers for the sixth time, Chris Carter hit a grand slam off the Wrigley Field video board and Milwaukee routed the NL Central champions.

The Cubs’ Munenori Kawasaki made the starting lineup for the second straight game, but was held hitless in four at-bats.

Rockies 8, Padres 0

In Denver, Jon Gray struck out a franchise-record 16 and pitched a four-hitter to lead Colorado.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, rookie Brock Stewart pitched five effective innings and the Los Angeles bullpen took over from there.

Braves 7, Nationals 3

In Atlanta, Nick Markakis and Anthony Recker each drove in two runs, and Josh Collmenter won as an emergency starter.

Phillies 8, Marlins 0

In Philadelphia, Jeremy Hellickson pitched a three-hitter and A.J. Ellis had a three-run double.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-4.

Pirates 10, Reds 4 (1st)

Pirates 7, Reds 3 (2nd)

In Cincinnati, Sean Rodriguez homered in both games as Pittsburgh swept a doubleheader.